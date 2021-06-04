NW vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 Match June 4, 11:30 pm IST Friday

NW vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 match between Nutmeg Warriors and Bay Leaf Blasters: The 15th match of the ongoing Spice Isle T10 tournament will witness a thrilling encounter between Nutmeg Warriors and Bay Leaf Blasters. The game is scheduled to be played on June 4, Friday, at 11:30 pm IST at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

Nutmeg Warriors are languishing at the last position on the points table with just one victory from four games. Warriors will be eager to win the contest against Blasters and climb up the points table. In their last match, they were defeated by Clove Challengers by eight wickets.

Bay Leaf Blasters, on the other hand, are experiencing a decent ride in the T10 Championship. They are placed at the fourth position on the points table with two victories and as many losses. They will be buzzing with confidence in their match against Nutmeg Warriors as they are coming after scripting a comfortable victory against Saffron Strikers by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Nutmeg Warriors and Bay Leaf Blasters; here is everything you need to know:

NW vs BLB Telecast

The Nutmeg Warriors vs Bay Leaf Blasters match will not be telecasted in India.

NW vs BLB Live Streaming

The match between NW vs BLB is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

NW vs BLB Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, June 4 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. The game will start at 11:30 PM IST.

NW vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andre Fletcher

Vice-Captain: Devon Smith

Suggested Playing XI for NW vs BLB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Denis Smith

Batsmen: Devon Smith, Jalon Olive, Seandell Regis

All-rounders: Deron Hypolite, Andre Fletcher, Akeem Alexis

Bowlers: Keron Charles, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Darel Cyrus

NW vs BLB Probable XIs

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher (c), Akeem Alexis, Samuel Charles (wk), Darel Cyrus, Nealon Francois, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald McDonald, Dane Murray, Seandell Regis, Josh Thomas.

Bay Leaf Blasters: Craig Williams, Denis Smith, Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith (c), Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards

