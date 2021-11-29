NW vs CB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Abu Dhabi T10 2021 Match, November 29, 9:30 PM IST

NW vs CB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match between Northern Warriors and Chennai Braves: Chennai Braves will go one-on-one against the Northern Warriors in the 26th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament 2021-22. Chennai Braves have done hardly anything right in the tournament so far. The team has succumbed to a torrid outing in the tournament and are struggling for their existence.

Braves are the first team to get ruled out from the playoff race as the team has lost their eight league matches so far. Northern Warriors are also out from the race for the second round. The team delivered a handful of good performances but they failed to show consistency in their performance.

Warriors have won just two out of their eight league matches so far. The team is reeling at the second-last place in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Northern Warriors and Chennai Braves; here is everything you need to know:

NW vs CB Telecast

The NW vs CB match will be telecast on Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi) in India.

NW vs CB Live Streaming

The Northern Warriors vs Chennai Braves fixture will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

NW vs CB Match Details

Northern Warriors will face Chennai Braves at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 09:30 PM IST on November 29, Monday.

NW vs CB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ravi Bopara

Vice-captain: Rovman Powell

Suggested Playing XI for NW vs CB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Kennar Lewis

Batters: Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mark Deyal, Rovman Powell

Allrounders: Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Munaf Patel, Abhimanyu Mithun, Imran Tahir

NW vs CB Probable XIs

Northern Warriors: Rovman Powell (c), Samit Patel, Kennar Lewis, Abdul Shakoor, Moeen Ali, Kaunain Abbas, Umair Ali, Imran Tahir, Josh Little, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rayad Emrit

Chennai Braves: Dasun Shanaka (c), Mary Deyal, Ravi Bopara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Samiullah Shinwari, Khalid Shah, Curtis Campher, Tion Webster, Roman Walker, Munaf Patel

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here