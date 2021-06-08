NW vs CC Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 match, June 8, 09:30 PM IST

NW vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 match between Nutmeg Warriors and Clove Challengers: The 25th match of the ongoing Spice Isle T10 tournament will witness a thrilling encounter between Nutmeg Warriors and Clove Challengers. The game is scheduled to be played on June 8, Tuesday, at 09:30 PM IST at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

Nutmeg Warriors are languishing at the last position on the points table with just two victories from eight games. Warriors will be eager to win the contest against Challengers to stay relevant in the T10 Championship. In their last match, they were defeated by Ginger Generals by nine wickets.

Clove Challengers, on the other hand, are placed just a slot ahead of Nutmeg Warriors. They have managed to secure victory in three matches out of eight league games. They will be low on confidence in their match against Nutmeg Warriors as they are coming after a defeat against Bay Leaf Blasters by ten wickets.

Ahead of the match between Nutmeg Warriors and Clove Challengers; here is everything you need to know:

NW vs CC Telecast

The Nutmeg Warriors vs Clove Challengers match will not be telecasted in India.

NW vs CC Live Streaming

The match between NW vs CC is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website

NW vs CC Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, June 8 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. The game will start at 09:30 PM IST.

NW vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andre Fletcher

Vice-Captain: Teddy Bishop

Suggested Playing XI for NW vs CC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Teddy Bishop, Samuel Charles

Batsmen: Seandell Regis, Cyprian Forsyth, Bronson Johnson

All-rounders: Andre Fletcher, Akeem Alexis, Josh Thomas

Bowlers: Darel Cyrus, Jeron Noel, Josh Thomas

NW vs CC Probable XIs:

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher (c), Akeem Alexis, Samuel Charles (wk), Darel Cyrus, Nealon Francois, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald McDonald, Dane Murray, Seandell Regis, Josh Thomas.

Clove Challengers: Teddy Bishop, Cyprian Forsyth, Melvin Gordon, Angel Johnson, Bronson Johnson, Denroy Charles, Cliffon Mark, Jamie Buddy, Deyna George, Tiron Charles, Jeron Noel

