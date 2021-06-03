NW vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Squad List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs for Spice Isle T10, June 3 11:30 pm IST

NW vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 Match between Nutmeg Warriors vs Clove Challengers: The Nutmeg Warriors and Clove Challengers will lock horns against each other in the 12th match of the Spice Isle T10 on Thursday at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada. The match between NW and CC will kick-start at 11:30 pm IST.

The Nutmeg Warriors are coming into this match after recording a thumping 10 wickets win over Cinnamon Pacers in their tournament opener. They chased down 117 runs with ease in their quota of 10 overs with ten wickets to spare. However, in their next two games, they fell short while chasing 107 and 121 runs to win. On Thursday, when they take on Clove Challengers, the Andre Fletcher-led outfit would look to go back to the winning ways.

On the other hand, Challengers have not fared any better. They have also won just one out of their opening three games. Their only win of the season came against the Ginger Generals when they chased down 84 runs with six wickets in hand.

Ahead of the Spice Isle T10 match between Nutmeg Warriors and Clove Challengers; here is everything you need to know:

NW vs CC Telecast

The live telecast of the NW vs CC match is not available in India.

NW vs CC Live Streaming

The match between NW vs CC can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

NW vs CC Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, June 3 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. The game will start at 11:30 pm (IST).

NW vs CC captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Captain: Andre Fletcher

Vice-captain: Denroy Charles

NW vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Teddy Bishop

Batsmen: Seandell Regis, Cyprian Forsyth,Casimir Thomas

All-Rounders: Andre Fletcher, Akeem Alexis, Denroy Charles,Darron Nedd

Bowlers: Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson,Jeron Noel

NW vs CC probable playing XI:

Nutmeg Warriors predicted playing XI: Andre Fletcher (c), Seandell Regis, Akeem Alexis, Darel Cyrus, Donald Mc Donald, Samuel Charles (wk), Haston Jackson, Riddick Hayling, Sheldon Joseph, Nealon Francois and Josh Thomas

Clove Challengers predicted playing XI: Teddy Bishop (wk), Kimo Peters, Darron Nedd, Cyprian Forsyth (c), Denroy Charles, Deyna George, Melvin Gordon, Casimir Thomas, Cliffon Mark, Jamie Buddy and Jeron Noel

