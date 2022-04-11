NW vs CP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs, Spice Isle T10 2022, April 11, 7 PM IST

NW vs CP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2022 match between Nutmeg Warriors and Cinnamon Pacers: Cinnamon Pacers will hope to get back to the winning ways as they will take on Nutmeg Warriors on Monday. Pacers need to up their game to avoid lagging behind in the league. The team made a poor start to the competition by losing the first two games against Ginger Generals and Bay Leaf Blasters.

They collected two points by outplaying Clove Challengers by nine wickets but failed to continue the trend. Cinnamon are coming into the Monday match after losing their last game to Saffron Strikers by eight wickets. The batters need to step up and perform for the team to improve its position in the points table from the second-last place.

Nutmeg Warriors, on the other hand, are enjoying a dream run in the league. They have won three out of four league matches to occupy third place in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Nutmeg Warriors and Cinnamon Pacers; here is everything you need to know:

NW vs CP Telecast

Nutmeg Warriors vs Cinnamon Pacers game will not be telecast in India.

NW vs CP Live Streaming

The Spice Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NW vs CP Match Details

The match will be played at National Cricket Stadium in St George’s at 7:00 pm IST on April 11, Monday.

NW vs CP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sheon Andrew

Vice-Captain: Desron Maloney

Suggested Playing XI for NW vs CP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Benjamin Wavel, Javed Hazzard

Batters: Desron Maloney, Alick Athanaze, Seandell Regis

All-rounders: Micah Narine, Keron Cottoy, Sheldon Joseph

Bowlers: Jonathan Taylor, Darel Cyrus, Sheon Andrew

NW vs CP Probable XIs

Nutmeg Warriors: Keron Cottoy, Haston Jackson, Benjamin Wavel (wk), Andre Fletcher (c), Seandell Regis, Isaiah Simon, Alex Moses, Akeem Alexis, Donald McDonald, Darel Cyrus, Sheldon Joseph

Cinnamon Pacers: Junior Cyrus, Alick Athanaze, Desron Maloney, Javed Hazzard (wk), Tade Carmichael, Chard Charles, Jonathan Taylor, Deshonte Thomas, Sheon Andrew, Micah Narine (c), Jamie Buddy

