NW vs CP Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Spice Isle T10 2021, June 11 9:30 PM IST Friday

NW vs CP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Nutmeg Warriors vs Cinnamon Pacers Spice Isle T10 2021: The final match of the Spice Isle T10 2021 tournament is scheduled for Friday, June 11. The outing will be played between Nutmeg Warriors and Cinnamon Pacers at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. The two teams had performed really well in the semi final round. Nutmeg Warriors defeated Saffron Strikers by 28 runs as they managed to score 139 for three, while Cinnamon Pacers beat Ginger Generals by seven wickets as they only had to chase a score of 90 runs.

The highest run scorer for Cinnamon Pacers was Alick Athanaze who remained not out throughout the semi final and managed to slam 57 runs from 25 balls. He hit two 4s and six 6s. Nutmeg Warriors’ Seandell Regis scored 55 from 27 runs and continued to be not out till the end.

Ahead of the match between Nutmeg Warriors and Cinnamon Pacers; here is everything you need to know:

NW vs CP Telecast

The Nutmeg Warriors vs Cinnamon Pacers will not be televised in India.

NW vs CP Live Streaming

The match between NW vs CP will be available on the Fancode app and website

NW vs CPMatch Details

The match is scheduled for Friday, June 11 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. The game will start at 09:30 PM IST.

NW vs CP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andre Fletcher

Vice-Captain: Heron Campbell

Suggested Playing XI for NW vs CP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Javed Hazzard

Batsmen: Seandell Regis, Alick Athanaze, Heron Campbell, Chard Charles

All-rounders: Andre Fletcher, Akeem Alexis, Kenroy Peters

Bowlers: Javel St.Paul, Josh Thomas, Darel Cyrus

NW vs CP Probable XIs

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher (c), Akeem Alexis, Samuel Charles (wk), Darel Cyrus, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald McDonald, Seandell Regis, Josh Thomas

Cinnamon Pacers: Alick Athanaze, Heron Campbell, Kyron Andrew, Kenroy Peters, Micah Narine (c), Javel St.Paul, Chard Charles, Javed Hazzard (wk), Adel Beggs, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here