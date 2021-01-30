- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
NW vs DB Dream 11 Predictions Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
NW vs DB Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NW vs DB Dream11 Best Picks / NW vs DB Dream11 Captain / NW vs DB Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 30, 2021, 3:59 PM IST
The final game on day three of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 will see the Northern Warriors (NW) take on the Delhi Bulls (DB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, on Saturday, January 30.Dwayne Bravo led Delhi Bulls notched up two wins on the trot to sit at the top of Group A points table. Whereas, Nicholas Pooran led Northern Warriors lost their season opener game to slip to the third place in the same group. They will look to get their first points of the competition in this fixture.
The Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls match will start at 10:00 PM IST.
NW vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls: Live Streaming and telecast
All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be telecast on Sony Six, and Sony Ten 3 channels. They can also be live streamed online on SonyLiv and Airtel Xstream.
NW vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
NW vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls: Match Details
The Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls match will be played on Friday, January 29. The match will start from 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
NW vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, dream 11 team, Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls
NW vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
NW vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls vice-captain: Evin Lewis
NW vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls wicket keeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
NW vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls batsmen: Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara
NW vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls all-rounders: Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo,Wayne Parnell
NW vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls bowlers: Fidel Edwards, Ali Khan, Rayad Emrit
NW vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Northern Warriors probable playing11 against Delhi Bulls: Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Waheed Ahmed, Nicholas Pooran (C, WK), Rayad Emrit, Fabian Allen, Wayne Parnell, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Siddique, Maheesh Theekshana
NW vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Delhi Bulls probable playing 11 against Northern Warriors: Evin Lewis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Adam Lyth, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (C), Kashif Daud, Amad Butt, Ali Khan, Fidel Edwards
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking