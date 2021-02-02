NW vs DG Dream 11 Predictions Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

NW vs DG Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NW vs DG Dream11 Best Picks / NW vs DG Dream11 Captain / NW vs DG Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

In match 18 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, the Northern Warriors (NW) will be taking on the Deccan Gladiators (DG) on Tuesday, February 2, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.The Warriors have been rampant with three wins on the trot and are the only team to win twice while defending a total in this year's edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament. While, their opponents Deccan Gladiators have been inconsistent in this tournament. They have lost both their opening two games and will be surely low on confidence.

Even though the Warriors are the clear favourites, they will be wary of what the Gladiators are capable of in this format of the game.The NW vs DG match is scheduled to start at 10:00 PM IST.

NW vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators: Live Streaming and telecast

All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be telecast on Sony Six, and Sony Ten 3 channels. While the match can be live streamed online on SonyLiv and Airtel Xstream.

NW vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

NW vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators: Match Details

The Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators match will be played on Tuesday, February 2. The match will start from 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

NW vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, dream 11 team, Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators

NW vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators captain: Lendl Simmons

NW vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators vice-captain: Kieron Pollard

NW vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators wicket keeper: Azam Khan

NW vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators batsmen: Kieron Pollard, Cameron Delport, Lendl Simmons

NW vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators all-rounders: Sunil Narine, Fabian Allen,Junaid Siddique

NW vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators bowlers: Wayne Parnell, Wahab Riaz, Imran Tahir, Ravi Rampaul

NW vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Northern Warriors probable 11 against Deccan Gladiators: Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (C, WK), Rovman Powell, Waseem Muhammad, Rayad Emrit, Fabian Allen, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Wahab Riaz, Dhananjaya Lakshan

NW vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Deccan Gladiators probable 11 against Northern Warriors: Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Cameron Delport, Kieron Pollard (C), Azam Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Sunil Narine, Imtiaz Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir, Zahoor Khan, Ravi Rampaul