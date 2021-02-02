NW vs DG Dream 11 Predictions Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
NW vs DG Dream 11 Predictions Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
NW vs DG Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NW vs DG Dream11 Best Picks / NW vs DG Dream11 Captain / NW vs DG Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 2, 2021, 5:12 PM IST
In match 18 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, the Northern Warriors (NW) will be taking on the Deccan Gladiators (DG) on Tuesday, February 2, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.The Warriors have been rampant with three wins on the trot and are the only team to win twice while defending a total in this year's edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament. While, their opponents Deccan Gladiators have been inconsistent in this tournament. They have lost both their opening two games and will be surely low on confidence.
Even though the Warriors are the clear favourites, they will be wary of what the Gladiators are capable of in this format of the game.The NW vs DG match is scheduled to start at 10:00 PM IST.
NW vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators: Live Streaming and telecast
All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be telecast on Sony Six, and Sony Ten 3 channels. While the match can be live streamed online on SonyLiv and Airtel Xstream.
NW vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
NW vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators: Match Details
The Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators match will be played on Tuesday, February 2. The match will start from 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
NW vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, dream 11 team, Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators
NW vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators captain: Lendl Simmons
NW vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators vice-captain: Kieron Pollard
NW vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators wicket keeper: Azam Khan
NW vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators batsmen: Kieron Pollard, Cameron Delport, Lendl Simmons
NW vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators all-rounders: Sunil Narine, Fabian Allen,Junaid Siddique
NW vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators bowlers: Wayne Parnell, Wahab Riaz, Imran Tahir, Ravi Rampaul
NW vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Northern Warriors probable 11 against Deccan Gladiators: Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (C, WK), Rovman Powell, Waseem Muhammad, Rayad Emrit, Fabian Allen, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Wahab Riaz, Dhananjaya Lakshan
NW vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Deccan Gladiators probable 11 against Northern Warriors: Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Cameron Delport, Kieron Pollard (C), Azam Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Sunil Narine, Imtiaz Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir, Zahoor Khan, Ravi Rampaul
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking