NW vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Abu Dhabi T10, November 23, 7:30 PM IST

NW vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 2021 match between Northern Warriors and Deccan Gladiators: Northern Warriors will be facing a difficult test as they will go up against Deccan Gladiators in the 11th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22. The must-fancied fixture is scheduled to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 23, Tuesday at 07:30 PM IST.

Northern Warriors haven’t been up to the mark in the T10 extravaganza. The team is yet to taste success as they have lost all their three games so far. Unsurprisingly, the Warriors are reeling at the bottom of the points table. The team needs to bring in some changes going forward to remain in the playoff race.

Deccan Gladiators, on the other hand, have done well in the tournament. The team is currently third with two victories and one loss. Gladiators are coming into the Tuesday encounter after defeating Delhi Bulls by nine wickets. A victory against the Bulls acted as a morale-booster for Gladiators and they will be eying their third win against a struggling Northern Warriors.

Ahead of the match between Northern Warriors and Deccan Gladiators; here is everything you need to know:

NW vs DG Telecast

Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi) will broadcast the NW vs DG match live in India.

NW vs DG Live Streaming

The Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators fixture will be streamed live on the Voot app and Jio TV.

NW vs DG Match Details

Northern Warriors will go up against Deccan Gladiators at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 07:30 PM IST on November 23, Tuesday.

NW vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tom Banton

Vice-captain: Rovman Powell

Suggested Playing XI for NW vs DG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Kennar Lewis, Tom Moores

Batters: Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton

Allrounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Andre Russell, David Wiese

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Odean Smith, Abhimanyu Mithun

NW vs DG Probable XIs

Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis, Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell (c), Kaunain Abbas (wk), Chris Jordan, Gareth Delany, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun

Deccan Gladiators: Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Wahab Riaz (c), Tymal Mills, Sultan Ahmed, Anwar Ali

