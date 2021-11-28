NW vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Abu Dhabi T10 2021 Match, November 28, 7:30 PM IST

NW vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 2021 match between Northern Warriors and Deccan Gladiators: Deccan Gladiators will clash with Northern Warriors in the 23rd match of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament 2021-22 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 28, Sunday at 07:30 PM IST.

Deccan Gladiators’ eight-wicket victory in their last match over Delhi Bulls pushed the team at the top of the points table. With five victories and two losses, the team has ten points to their credit.

Northern Warriors, on the other hand, are reeling at the second-last place. The team has won just two out of seven league games so far. Warriors shocked the cricket fraternity as they defeated the favorites Team Abu Dhabi in their last league match. The victory would have given a lot of confidence to the Warriors and they will be hoping to carry it further in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Northern Warriors and Deccan Gladiators; here is everything you need to know:

NW vs DG Telecast

The match will be telecast on Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi) in India.

NW vs DG Live Streaming

The Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators fixture will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

NW vs DG Match Details

Northern Warriors will face Deccan Gladiators at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 07:30 PM IST on November 28, Sunday.

NW vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tom Banton

Vice-captain: Rovman Powell

Suggested Playing XI for NW vs DG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Kennar Lewis

Batters: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Tom Banton

All-rounders: Samit Patel, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Abhimanyu Mithun, Odean Smith

NW vs DG Probable XIs

Northern Warriors: Gareth Delany, Moeen Ali, Kennar Lewis, Rovman Powell (c), Samit Patel, Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Kaunain Abbas (wk), Chris Jordan

Deccan Gladiators: David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Tom Banton, Anwar Ali, Wahab Riaz (c), Odean Smith, Tymal Mills, Sultan Ahmed, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell

