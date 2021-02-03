- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
NW vs PD Dream 11 Predictions Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Northern Warriors vs Pune Devils: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
NW vs PD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NW vs PD Dream11 Best Picks / NW vs PD Dream11 Captain / NW vs PD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 3, 2021, 7:16 PM IST
In the 21st match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, the Northern Warriors will take on Pune Devils on Wednesday, February 3 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.
The Warriors may have begun their campaign with a loss, but since then, they have won all their following games. In their previous match, they beat Team Abu Dhabi by eight wickets. On the other hand, the Devils have been exactly opposite, they started with a win and have since lost four matches on the trot. They enter the clash after a loss against Delhi Bulls, who got the better of them by eight wickets in their most recent game.
The Northern Warriors vs Pune Devils match will start at 10:00 PM IST.
NW vs PD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Northern Warriors vs Pune Devils: Live Streaming and telecast
All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be telecast on Sony Six, and Sony Ten 3 channels. While the match can be live streamed online on SonyLiv and Airtel Xstream.
NW vs PD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Northern Warriors vs Pune Devils: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE - https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/
NW vs PD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Northern Warriors vs Pune Devils: Match Details
The Northern Warriors vs Pune Devils match will be played on Wednesday, February 3. The match will start from 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
NW vs PD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, dream 11 team, Northern Warriors vs Pune Devils
NW vs PD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Northern Warriors vs Pune Devils captain: Nicholas Pooran
NW vs PD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Northern Warriors vs Pune Devils vice-captain: Tom Kohler-Cadmore
NW vs PD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Northern Warriors vs Pune Devils wicket keeper: Chadwick Walton
NW vs PD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Northern Warriors vs Pune Devils batsmen: Lendl Simmons, Kennar Lewis, Alex Davies, Nicholas Pooran
NW vs PD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Northern Warriors vs Pune Devils all-rounders: Waseem Muhammad, Fabien Allen
NW vs PD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Northern Warriors vs Pune Devils bowlers: Rayad Emrit, Wahab Riaz, Munis Ansari
NW vs PD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Northern Warriors probable 11 against Pune Devils: Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran (C, WK), Fabien Allen, Rayad Emrit, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Waseem Muhammad
NW vs PD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Pune Devils probable 11 against Northern Warriors: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kennar Lewis, Chadwick Walton (WK), Alex Davies, Devon Thomas, Nasir Hossain (C), Hardus Viljoen, Karan KC, Mohammad Amir, Munis Ansari, Ahmed Raza
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking