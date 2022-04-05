NW vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Spice Isle T10 2022 Match 2, April 6, 12:00 AM IST

NW vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2022 match between Nutmeg Warriors and Saffron Strikers:
Nutmeg Warriors (NW) take on Saffron Strikers (SS) in the second match of the Spice Isle T10 2022 at the St. George’s Stadium in Grenada on Wednesday, April 6. Despite making it to the final four by their skin of teeth, the Warriors beat Cinnamon Pacers in the summit clash by 19 runs to become the inaugural champions. They are all set to defend the title this year.
Saffron Strikers, on the other hand, also had an excellent campaign in the league stage last year where they finished at the top of the standings.
Ahead of the match between Nutmeg Warriors and Saffron Strikers; here is everything you need to know:
NW vs SS Telecast
Nutmeg Warriors vs Saffron Strikers game will not be telecast in India
NW vs SS Live Streaming
The Spice Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.
NW vs SS Match Details
The match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium, in St. George’s, Grenada on Tuesday, April 6 at 12:00 AM IST.
NW vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Seandell Regis
Vice-Captain: Lendon Lawrence
Suggested Playing XI for NW vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeeper: Lendon Lawrence
Batters: Andre Fletcher, Dillon Douglas, Donald McDonald, Seandell Regis
All-rounders: Keron Cottoy, Ryan John, Kenneth Dember
Bowlers: Darius Martin, Josh Thomas, Darel Cyrus
NW vs SS Probable XIs:
Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher, Seandell Regis, Donald McDonald, Benjamin Wavel (WK), Keron Cottoy, Sheldon Joseph, Akeem Alexis, Darel Cyrus, Alex Moses, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon
Saffron Strikers: Lendon Lawrence (WK), Dillon Douglas, Jelani George, Clint Chasteau, Nicoby John, Kenneth Dember, Mickel Joseph, Ryan John, Darius Martin, Josh Thomas, Levanghn Lewis or Kem Charles
