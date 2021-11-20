NW vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match, November 20, 07:30 pm IST

NW vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match between Northern Warriors and Team Abu Dhabi: Northern Warriors will meet with Team Abu Dhabi on Saturday, November 20, in the fourth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The match between Northern Warriors and Team Abu Dhabi will kick off at 07:30 pm (IST) and it will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Both Northern Warriors and Team Abu Dhabi kick-started their campaign on Friday and they had a contrasting start in the tournament.

While Team Abu Dhabi won their tournament opener against Bangla Tiger by 40 runs, the Northern Warriors were hammered by six wickets at the hands of Delhi Bulls.

On Saturday, when they will be up against each other, Team Abu Dhabi will look to continue their winner march while Northern Warriors will hope to open their account on the points table.

Ahead of today’s Abu Dhabi T10 match between Northern Warriors and Team Abu Dhabi; here is everything you need to know:

NW vs TAD Telecast

The Abu Dhabi T10 match between Northern Warriors and Team Abu Dhabi will be televised on Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi) in India.

NW vs TAD Live Streaming

The Abu Dhabi T10 match between Northern Warriors and Team Abu Dhabi can be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

NW vs TAD Match Details

The Abu Dhabi T10 match between Northern Warriors and Team Abu Dhabi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday, November 20.

NW vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Moeen Ali

Vice-Captain- Liam Livingstone

Suggested Playing XI for NW vs TAD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Philip Salt

Batters: Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle, Colin Ingram, Kennar Lewis, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Chris Jordan

NW vs TAD Probable XIs:

Northern Warriors Possible Playing XI: Kennar Lewis, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell (C), Samit Patel, Ross Whiteley, Abdul Shakoor (WK), Umair Ali, Chris Jordan, Abhimanyu Mithun, Joshua Little, Imran Tahir

Team Abu Dhabi Possible Playing XI: Philip Salt (WK), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (C), Chris Gayle, Colin Ingram, Jamie Overton, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Sheldon Cottrell/Fidel Edwards, Naveen-ul-Haq, Farooq Momand

