NWD vs ROC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One match, March 25, 04:30 PM IST

NWD vs ROC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One match between North West Dragons and Rocks: Rocks and North West Dragons will fight a battle with each other in the 17th match of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. The fixture will kickstart at 04:30 pm on March 25, Friday.

Rocks need to bring their A-game to the fore to improve their performance in the league. They are lacking consistency as Rocks have won just one out of four league games. Their lone match against Dolphins was washed out in the second innings. The team lost to Lions in the league game by six wickets after failing to defend 224 runs in 50 overs.

North West Dragons, on the other hand, are one of the most decorated and successful sides in the 50-over competition. They are yet to lose a game as they have won three matches while their one match against the Warriors was abandoned. The team is on a two-match winning streak by defeating Dolphins and Knights by 79 runs and three wickets.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between North West Dragons and Rocks, here is everything you need to know:

NWD vs ROC Telecast

North West Dragons vs Rocks game will not telecast in India

NWD vs ROC Live Streaming

The CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NWD vs ROC Match Details

The match will be hosted at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom at 04:30 PM IST on March 25, Friday.

NWD vs ROC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Lesego Senokwane

Vice-Captain - Pieter Malan

Suggested Playing XI for NWD vs ROC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Clyde Fortuin

Batters: Stiaan van Zyl, Pieter Malan, Lesego Senokwane, Wesley Marshall

All-rounders: Senuran Muthusamy, Delano Potgieter, Christopher Britz

Bowlers: Nono Pongolo, Siyabonga Mahima, Caleb Seleka

NWD vs ROC Probable XIs:

North West Dragons: Khanya Cotani (wk), Lesego Senokwane, Wesley Marshall, Shaylen Pillay, Christopher Britz, Duan Jansen, Nono Pongolo (c), Caleb Seleka, Eldred Hawken, Senuran Muthusamy, Delano Potgieter

Rocks: Pieter Malan (c), Siyabonga Mahima, Stiaan van Zyl, Ruan Terblanche, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Zakhele Qwabe, Ziyaad Abrahams, Michael Copeland, Christiaan Jonker

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here