NWW vs LLG Dream11 Predictions, Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 Over, North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 3 - 21 Sep, MonMatch Ended163/5(20.0) RR 8.15
RCB
SRH153/10(20.0) RR 8.15
Bangalore beat Hyderabad by 10 runs
- Match 2 - 20 Sep, SunMatch Ended157/8(20.0) RR 7.85
DC
KXIP153/10(20.0) RR 7.85
Delhi tied with Punjab (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 4 - 22 Sep, TueUp Next
RR
CSK
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 5 - 23 Sep, WedUp Next
KKR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 6 - 24 Sep, ThuUp Next
KXIP
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 7 - 25 Sep, FriUp Next
CSK
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 8 - 26 Sep, SatUp Next
KKR
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 9 - 27 Sep, SunUp Next
RR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 10 - 28 Sep, MonUp Next
RCB
MI
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 11 - 29 Sep, TueUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 12 - 30 Sep, WedUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 13 - 1 Oct, ThuUp Next
KXIP
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 14 - 2 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 15 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
RR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 16 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 17 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
SRH
15:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 18 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
KXIP
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 19 - 5 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 20 - 6 Oct, TueUp Next
MI
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 21 - 7 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuUp Next
SRH
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriUp Next
RR
DC
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 24 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 25 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
CSK
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
RR
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuUp Next
RCB
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- One-off Test - 21 Nov, SatUp Next
AUS
AFG
08:00 IST - Perth
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
NZ
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 2nd ODI - 29 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:30 IST - Canberra
- 3rd ODI - 31 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:30 IST - Hobart
- One-off T20I - 2 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
NZ
13:30 IST - Sydney
NWW vs LLG Dream11 Predictions, Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 Over, North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
NWW vs LLG Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NWW vs LLG Dream11 Best Picks / NWW vs LLG Dream11 Captain / NWW vs LLG Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 22, 2020, 2:42 PM IST
North-West Warriors will be hoping to finally play in the ongoing Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over series, after their last two matches were washed out because of rain. Leinster Lightning were lucky in that regard, winning the only match they played and the match being the only one to conclude. LL beat the Northern Knights by a huge margin of 91 runs. That will certainly work as a confident booster for them coming into this match. Today’s match will be played at 2:45 PM IST at the Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready.
NWW vs LLG Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020, North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning Live Streaming
All matches of Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020 can be watched online on the Cricket Ireland YouTube Channel and on FanCode.
NWW vs LLG Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020, North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning: Live Score / Scorecard
NWW vs LLG Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020, North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning: Match Details
September 22 – 2:45 PM IST at the Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020 NWW vs LLG
Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning
Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020 NWW vs LLG Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning captain: Ross Allen
Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020 NWW vs LLG Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning vice-captain: Lorcan Tucker
Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020 NWW vs LLG Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning wicketkeeper: William Smale
Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020 NWW vs LLG Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning batsmen: William Porterfield, Ross Allen, Jack Tector
Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020 NWW vs LLG Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning all-rounders: Stuart Thompson, Graham Hume
Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020 NWW vs LLG Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning bowlers: Connor Olphert, Graham Kennedy, Joshua Little , Peter Chase
NWW vs LLG Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020, North-West Warriors playing 11 against Leinster Lightning: William Porterfield, Ross Allen, David Rankin, Ryan Hunter, Stuart Thompson, Graham Hume, William Smale (WK), Boyd Rankin, Andy McBrine, Connor Olphert, Graham Kennedy
NWW vs LLG Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020, Leinster Lightning playing 11 against North-West Warriors: Jack Tector, Kevin O'Brien, Stephen Doheny, Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Tyrone Kane, Joshua Little , Peter Chase
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
