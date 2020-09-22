CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

NWW vs LLG Dream11 Predictions, Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 Over, North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

NWW vs LLG Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NWW vs LLG Dream11 Best Picks / NWW vs LLG Dream11 Captain / NWW vs LLG Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

NWW vs LLG Dream11 Predictions, Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 Over, North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

North-West Warriors will be hoping to finally play in the ongoing Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over series, after their last two matches were washed out because of rain. Leinster Lightning were lucky in that regard, winning the only match they played and the match being the only one to conclude. LL beat the Northern Knights by a huge margin of 91 runs. That will certainly work as a confident booster for them coming into this match. Today’s match will be played at 2:45 PM IST at the Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready.

ALSO READ:  IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

NWW vs LLG Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020, North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning Live Streaming

All matches of Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020 can be watched online on the Cricket Ireland YouTube Channel and on FanCode.

NWW vs LLG Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020, North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

NWW vs LLG Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020, North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning: Match Details

September 22 – 2:45 PM IST at the Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready

Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020 NWW vs LLG

Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning

Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020 NWW vs LLG Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning captain: Ross Allen

Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020 NWW vs LLG Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning vice-captain: Lorcan Tucker

Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020 NWW vs LLG Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning wicketkeeper: William Smale

Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020 NWW vs LLG Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning batsmen: William Porterfield, Ross Allen, Jack Tector

Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020 NWW vs LLG Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning all-rounders: Stuart Thompson, Graham Hume

Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020 NWW vs LLG Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning bowlers: Connor Olphert, Graham Kennedy, Joshua Little , Peter Chase

NWW vs LLG Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020, North-West Warriors playing 11 against Leinster Lightning: William Porterfield, Ross Allen, David Rankin, Ryan Hunter, Stuart Thompson, Graham Hume, William Smale (WK), Boyd Rankin, Andy McBrine, Connor Olphert, Graham Kennedy

NWW vs LLG Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020, Leinster Lightning playing 11 against North-West Warriors: Jack Tector, Kevin O'Brien, Stephen Doheny, Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Tyrone Kane, Joshua Little , Peter Chase

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches