NWW vs LLG Dream11 Predictions, Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 Over, North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

North-West Warriors will be hoping to finally play in the ongoing Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over series, after their last two matches were washed out because of rain. Leinster Lightning were lucky in that regard, winning the only match they played and the match being the only one to conclude. LL beat the Northern Knights by a huge margin of 91 runs. That will certainly work as a confident booster for them coming into this match. Today’s match will be played at 2:45 PM IST at the Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready.

NWW vs LLG Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020, North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning Live Streaming

All matches of Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020 can be watched online on the Cricket Ireland YouTube Channel and on FanCode.

NWW vs LLG Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020, North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning: Live Score / Scorecard

NWW vs LLG Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020, North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning: Match Details

September 22 – 2:45 PM IST at the Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready

Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020 NWW vs LLG

Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning

Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020 NWW vs LLG Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning captain: Ross Allen

Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020 NWW vs LLG Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning vice-captain: Lorcan Tucker

Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020 NWW vs LLG Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning wicketkeeper: William Smale

Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020 NWW vs LLG Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning batsmen: William Porterfield, Ross Allen, Jack Tector

Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020 NWW vs LLG Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning all-rounders: Stuart Thompson, Graham Hume

Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020 NWW vs LLG Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning bowlers: Connor Olphert, Graham Kennedy, Joshua Little , Peter Chase

NWW vs LLG Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020, North-West Warriors playing 11 against Leinster Lightning: William Porterfield, Ross Allen, David Rankin, Ryan Hunter, Stuart Thompson, Graham Hume, William Smale (WK), Boyd Rankin, Andy McBrine, Connor Olphert, Graham Kennedy

NWW vs LLG Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over 2020, Leinster Lightning playing 11 against North-West Warriors: Jack Tector, Kevin O'Brien, Stephen Doheny, Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Tyrone Kane, Joshua Little , Peter Chase