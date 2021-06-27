NWW vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 match, June 27, 03:00 pm IST

NWW vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 between North-West Warriors and Leinster Lightning: The eleventh match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 will be played between North-West Warriors and Leinster Lightning. The match is scheduled to be played at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason on June 27, Sunday at 03:00 pm IST.

North-West Warriors will start as the favourites to win the contest against Leinster Lightning in the game on Sunday. In the last time when the two teams locked horns with each other, the Warriors defeated the Lightning by one wicket in a close game.

North-West Warriors are enjoying an extraordinary ride in the Inter-Provincial T20 2021. They are currently atop the points table with four victories and one loss. Their only loss has come against Munster Reds while the Warriors defeated the same franchise in their last encounter in a reverse fixture by seven wickets.

Leinster Lightning, on the other hand, have failed to entertain the viewers with consistent performances. Though they are placed at the second position in the standings, Lightning have secured victory in just two games out of five league matches. In their most recent encounter of Inter-Provincial T20, LLG defeated Northern Knights by 70 runs. They will be hoping to continue the winning momentum to stay relevant in the competition.

Ahead of the match between North-West Warriors and Leinster Lightning; here is everything you need to know:

NWW vs LLG Telecast

The North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning match will not be broadcasted in India.

NWW vs LLG Live Streaming

The match between NWW vs LLG is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel.

NWW vs LLG Match Details

The eleventh match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 will be played between North-West Warriors and Leinster Lightning from June 27, Sunday at 03:00 pm IST at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason.

NWW vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andy McBrine

Vice-Captain: Simi Singh

Suggested Playing XI for NWW vs LLG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Stephen Doheny

Batsmen: Andy Balbirnie, Graham Kennedy, William McClintock

All-rounders: George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Shane Getkate

Bowlers: Craig Young, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy

NWW vs LLG Probable XIs:

North-West Warriors: William Porterfield, Stephen Doheny (wk), Nathan McGuire, Shane Getkate, William McClintock, Andy McBrine (c), Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Ryan MacBeth, Ross Allen

Leinster Lightning: Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Andy Balbirnie, George Dockrell (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Tim Tector, Gavin Hoey, Barry McCarthy, Rory Anders, Josh Little, David O’Halloran

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here