NWW vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 match, May 23, 03:15 PM IST

NWW vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 match between North Western Warriors and Leinster Lightning:

Norther West Warriors will be playing their fourth Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 game against Leinster Lightning. Woodvale Road will host the two teams on May 23, Monday, at 03:15 PM IST.

North Western Warriors took the path of victory in their last game by defeating Munster Reds by massive 145 runs. Andy McBrine slammed a century to take his team to a total of 235 runs in 50 overs. Chasing the total, the Reds were restricted to just 90 runs. This was the first win for the Warriors after losing their first two matches. With five points, the team is at the bottom of the standings.

Coming to Leinster Lightning, they are currently second in the points table with one victory, one loss, and one abandoned game. Lightning started their campaign with an impressive victory over North West Warriors while their last game against Northern Knights was washed out due to rain.

Ahead of the match between North Western Warriors and Leinster Lightning, here is everything you need to know:

NWW vs LLG Telecast

North Western Warriors vs Leinster Lightning game will not be telecast in India

NWW vs LLG Live Streaming

The Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NWW vs LLG Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Woodvale Road in Ireland at 03:15 PM IST on May 23, Monday.

NWW vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Andy McBrine

Vice-Captain – Harry Tector

Suggested Playing XI for NWW vs LLG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Stephen Doheny

Batters: William Porterfield, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector

All-rounders: George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Graham Hume

Bowlers: Graham Kennedy, Conor Olphert, Ryan McBeth

NWW vs LLG Probable XIs:

North Western Warriors: Nathan McGuire, Stephen Doheny(wk), William Porterfield, Andy McBrine(c), William McClintock, Graham Hume, Jared Wilson, Ryan MacBeth, Conor Olphert, Graham Kennedy, Scott MacBeth

Leinster Lightning: Greg Ford, David O’Halloran, Andy Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Peter Chase, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Simi Singh, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(wk)

