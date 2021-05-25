NWW vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021 Match, May 25, 3:15 pm IST

NWW vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021 match between North-West Warriors and Leinster Lightning: North-West Warriors will be up against Leinster Lightning in the ninth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup 2021. Eglinton Cricket Club in Eglinton will host the thrilling affair on Tuesday, May 25. North-West Warriors are placed at the second spot on the points table, while the Knights are languishing at the second-last position.

North-West Warriors have thus far enjoyed a decent outing in the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021. They are placed at the second position on the points tableafter winning their two matches from four played. Their last game against Northern Knights was abandoned due to rain.

Leinster Lightning, on the other hand, are sitting at the top of the points table with three victories and one abandoned game from five league matches. Entering the contest, Leinster Lightning will be buzzing with confidence as they registered a stunning victory over Munster Reds by 93 runs.

Ahead of the match between North-West Warriors and Leinster Lightning; here is everything you need to know:

NWW vs LLG Telecast

The Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021 is not being telecast in India.

NWW vs LLG Live Streaming

The match between NWW vs LLG is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel.

NWW vs LLG Match Details

In the ninth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021, North-West Warriors will be up against Leinster Lightning at the Eglinton Cricket Club in Eglinton on Tuesday, May 25 at 03:15 pm IST.

NWW vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: George Dockrell

Vice-Captain: Jamie Grassi

Suggested Playing XI for NWW vs LLG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen: William Porterfield, Jamie Grassi, Jack Tector

All-rounders: Stuart Thompson, Kevin O’Brien, George Dockrell

Bowlers: Craig Young, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy

NWW vs LLG Probable XIs

North-West Warriors: William Porterfield, Stephen Doheny (wk), Andy McBrine (c), Stuart Thompson, Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, William McClintock, Craig Young, Ross Allen, Boyd Rankin

Leinster Lightning: Kevin O’Brien, Jack Tector, Jamie Grassi, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell (c), Simi Singh, Tim Tector, Barry McCarthy, Peter Chase, Jonathan Garth, David O’Halloran

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here