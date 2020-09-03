NWW vs MUR Dream11 Predictions, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, North-West Warriors vs Munster Reds Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

NWW vs MUR Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In a quest to get their first victory, both Munster Reds and North West Warriors will face each other in Match 8 of the ongoing Ireland Inter-Provincial T20. The Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 NWW vs MUR outing will take place on Thursday, September 3, scheduled to start at 7 pm IST.
In their previous outing, Munster Reds lost to Leinster Lightning by 7 wickets, marking their second defeat in the league North West Warriors, on the other hand, lost to Northern Nights on September 1. The team have not won a single match in the last three matches played.
This year, a total of four teams are part of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 series. These include North-West Warriors, Leinster Lightning, Munster Reds and Northern Knights. The series began on August 20 this year, after being delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 NWW vs MUR Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Munster Reds
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 NWW vs MUR Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Munster Reds captain: Jonathan Garth
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 NWW vs MUR Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Munster Reds vice-captain: William Porterfield
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 NWW vs MUR Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Munster Reds wicket-keeper: Will Smale
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 NWW vs MUR Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Munster Reds batsman: William Porterfield, Ryan Hunter, Jeremy Lawlor, Tim Tector
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 NWW vs MUR Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Munster Reds all-rounders: Graham Hume, Jonathan Garth
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 NWW vs MUR Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Munster Reds bowlers: Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Aaron Cawley, Matthew Foster
NWW vs MUR Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Munster Reds playing 11 against North-West Warriors: Jack Tector, Jonathan Garth, Senan Jones, Jeremy Lawlor, Neil Rock (WK), Tim Tector, Ruadhan Jones, Aaron Cawley, Matthew Foster, Diarmuid Carey, Cormac McLoughlin
NWW vs MUR Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, North-West Warriors playing 11 against Munster Reds: Will Smale (WK), William Porterfield, Stuart Thompson, Nathan McGuire, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Boyd Rankin, Graham Kennedy, Ross Allen, David Rankin
NWW vs MUR Dream11 Predictions, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, North-West Warriors vs Munster Reds Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
