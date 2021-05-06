- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
NWW vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD, May 6 3:15 pm PM IST
Check here NWW vs MUR Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Today's Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Match 3 Match. Also check the schedule of North-West Warriors and Munster Reds
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 6, 2021, 11:46 AM IST
NWW vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 3 between North-West Warriors and Munster Reds: The 3rd match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD will see North-West Warriors (NWW) taking on Munster Reds (MUR), at the Eglinton Cricket Club on Thursday, May 6. The game is scheduled to start at 3:15 PM IST.The Warriors lost their season opener against Leinster Lightning by six wickets and will look to improve their standing. Whereas, the Reds are making their debut this season and will be playing their maiden game.
The temperature is expected to around 9°C on the matchday with 54 percent humidity and 24 km/hr wind speeds. There’s 23 percent of precipitation during the game.The pitch at Eglington is a friendly one to both bowlers and batsmen. However, spinners will play a crucial role in the middle-overs.
NWW vs MUR Live Streaming
All matches of Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.
NWW vs MUR Match Details
The match will be played on Thursday, May 6 at the Eglinton Cricket Club, Eglinton. The game will start at 3:15 PM IST.
NWW vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: William Porterfield
Vice-captain: Graham Hume
Wicketkeeper: Neil Rock
Batsmen: William Porterfield, Graham Kennedy, Cormac McLoughlin Gavin, Jeremy Lawlor
All-rounders: Stuart Thompson, Graham Hume
Bowlers: Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Diarmuid Carey, Stuart Thompson
NWW vs MUR Probable XIs
North-West Warriors: Andy McBrine, Stephen Doheny (WK), Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, William McClintock, Nathan McGuire, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Stuart Thompson, Craig Young
Muster Reds: Neil Rock (WK), Jeremy Lawlor, Cormac McLoughlin Gavin, Jonathan Garth, Matthew Foster, Jack Tector, Tim Tector, Matthew Brewster, Aaron Cawley, Diarmuid Carey, Senan Jones
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking