CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » NWW vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD, May 6 3:15 pm PM IST

NWW vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD, May 6 3:15 pm PM IST

NWW vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD, May 6 3:15 pm PM IST

Check here NWW vs MUR Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Today's Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Match 3 Match. Also check the schedule of North-West Warriors and Munster Reds

NWW vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 3 between North-West Warriors and Munster Reds: The 3rd match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD will see North-West Warriors (NWW) taking on Munster Reds (MUR), at the Eglinton Cricket Club on Thursday, May 6. The game is scheduled to start at 3:15 PM IST.The Warriors lost their season opener against Leinster Lightning by six wickets and will look to improve their standing. Whereas, the Reds are making their debut this season and will be playing their maiden game.

The temperature is expected to around 9°C on the matchday with 54 percent humidity and 24 km/hr wind speeds. There’s 23 percent of precipitation during the game.The pitch at Eglington is a friendly one to both bowlers and batsmen. However, spinners will play a crucial role in the middle-overs.

NWW vs MUR Live Streaming

All matches of Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.

NWW vs MUR Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, May 6 at the Eglinton Cricket Club, Eglinton. The game will start at 3:15 PM IST.

NWW vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: William Porterfield

Vice-captain: Graham Hume

Wicketkeeper: Neil Rock

Batsmen: William Porterfield, Graham Kennedy, Cormac McLoughlin Gavin, Jeremy Lawlor

All-rounders: Stuart Thompson, Graham Hume

Bowlers: Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Diarmuid Carey, Stuart Thompson

NWW vs MUR Probable XIs

North-West Warriors: Andy McBrine, Stephen Doheny (WK), Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, William McClintock, Nathan McGuire, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Stuart Thompson, Craig Young

Muster Reds: Neil Rock (WK), Jeremy Lawlor, Cormac McLoughlin Gavin, Jonathan Garth, Matthew Foster, Jack Tector, Tim Tector, Matthew Brewster, Aaron Cawley, Diarmuid Carey, Senan Jones

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches