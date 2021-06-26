NWW vs MUR Dream11 Prediction And Hints: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 Match, June 26, 3:30 pm IST Saturday

NWW vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 between North-West Warriors and Munster Reds: The ninth match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 will be played between North-West Warriors and Munster Reds. The match is scheduled to be played at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason on June 26, Saturday at 03:30 pm IST.

Munster Reds will have an edge over the North-West Warriors in the game on Saturday. The last time when the two teams locked horns with each other, the Reds defeated the Warriors by six wickets.

North-West Warriors are enjoying their stay at the top of the points table. They have secured victory in three league matches while losing just one. In their last league game, they outplayed Northern Knights by one run.

Munster Reds, on the other hand, find themselves sitting at the second position on the points table. They have secured victory in two league matches while losing as many. In their last match, they were outplayed by Northern Knights by five wickets.

Ahead of the match between North-West Warriors and Munster Reds; here is everything you need to know:

NWW vs MUR Telecast

The North-West Warriors vs Munster Reds match will not be broadcast in India.

NWW vs MUR Live Streaming

The match between NWW vs MUR is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel.

NWW vs MUR Match Details

The ninth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 will be played between North-West Warriors and Munster Reds from June 26, Saturday at 03:30 pm IST at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason.

NWW vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - A McBrine

Vice-Captain - W Porterfield

Suggested Playing XI for NWW vs MUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: S Doheny

Batsmen: G Kennedy, W McClintok, M Commins, W Porterfield

All-rounders: A McBrine, S Getkate, F Hand

Bowlers: C Young, A Cawley, J Manley

NWW vs MUR Probable XIs

North-West Warriors: Andy McBrine (C), William Porterfield, Shane Getkate, Stephen Doheny (WK), Nathan McGuire, Graham Kennedy, William McClintock, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Ryan Macbeth

Munster Reds: Peter Moor (wk), Jack Carty, Murray Commins, Tyrone Kane (c), Greg Ford, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, Seamus Lynch, Aaron Cawley, Michael Frost, Josh Manley

