NWW vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021, North-West Warriors vs Munster Reds, May 6 3:15 PM IST

NWW vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 3 between North-West Warriors and Munster Reds: The 3rd match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD will see North-West Warriors (NWW) taking on Munster Reds (MUR), at the Eglinton Cricket Club on Thursday, May 6. The game is scheduled to start at 3:15 PM IST.The Warriors lost their season opener against Leinster Lightning by six wickets and will look to improve their standing. Whereas, the Reds are making their debut this season and will be playing their maiden game.

The temperature is expected to around 9°C on the matchday with 54 percent humidity and 24 km/hr wind speeds. There’s 23 percent of precipitation during the game.The pitch at Eglington is a friendly one to both bowlers and batsmen. However, spinners will play a crucial role in the middle-overs.

NWW vs MUR Live Streaming

All matches of Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.

NWW vs MUR Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, May 6 at the Eglinton Cricket Club, Eglinton. The game will start at 3:15 PM IST.

NWW vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: William Porterfield

Vice-captain: Graham Hume

Wicketkeeper: Neil Rock

Batsmen: William Porterfield, Graham Kennedy, Cormac McLoughlin Gavin, Jeremy Lawlor

All-rounders: Stuart Thompson, Graham Hume

Bowlers: Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Diarmuid Carey, Stuart Thompson

NWW vs MUR Probable XIs

North-West Warriors: Andy McBrine, Stephen Doheny (WK), Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, William McClintock, Nathan McGuire, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Stuart Thompson, Craig Young

Muster Reds: Neil Rock (WK), Jeremy Lawlor, Cormac McLoughlin Gavin, Jonathan Garth, Matthew Foster, Jack Tector, Tim Tector, Matthew Brewster, Aaron Cawley, Diarmuid Carey, Senan Jones

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here