NWW vs NK Dream11 Team, Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 15, 2020, 1:55 PM IST
NWW vs NK Dream11 Predictions, Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020, North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | North-West Warriors will be up against Northern Knights on Tuesday, September 15, in their upcoming fixture in the Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020. The previous match that both the teams had to play was abandoned. This is the second match of the league between the teams after the first one was abandoned without a single ball being bowled. A total of three teams are a part of the Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020. These teams include North-West Warriors, Leinster Lightning and Northern Knights. North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights will commence from 02:45 PM at Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready.
NWW vs NK English T20 Blast 2020, North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020, North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights: Match Details
September 15 - 02:45 PM at Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready.
Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 NWW vs NK Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights
Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 NWW vs NK Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights captain: Tector
Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 NWW vs NK Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights vice-captain: Hunter
Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 NWW vs NK Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights wicketkeeper: Wilson
Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 NWW vs NK Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights batsmen: Stirling, Tector, Hunter, Smale
Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 NWW vs NK Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights all-rounders: Adair, Hume, Thompson
Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 NWW vs NK Dream11 team for North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights bowlers: Getkate, McCollum, McBrine
NWW vs NK Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, North-West Warriors playing 11 against Northern Knights: William Smale, William Porterfield, Stuart Thompson, Nathan McGuire, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Boyd Rankin, Graham Kennedy, Ross Allen, David Rankin
NWW vs NK Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Northern Knights playing 11 against North-West Warriors: Gary Wilson, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, David Delany, Shane Getkate, James McCollum, Greg Thompson, Ross Adair, Jacob Mulder
NWW vs NK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NWW vs NK Dream11 Best Picks / NWW vs NK Dream11 Captain / NWW vs NK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5347
|124
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|5
|Australia
|3767
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking