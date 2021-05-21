NWW vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021 Match, May 21, 3:15 PM IST

NWW vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021 match between North-West Warriors and Northern Knights: North-West Warriors will be up against Northern Knights in the seventh match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup. Bready Cricket Club in Breadywill host the thrilling affair on Friday, May 21. North-West Warriors are placed at the second spot on the points table while the Knights are languishing at the second-last position.

North-West Warriors are enjoying a decent run in the ongoing Championship as they have lost just one match from three league games. They started their campaign with a loss against North-West Warriors by 6 wickets. However, the Warriors soon returned to winning ways as they won their next two gameson a trot. In their previous encounter, North-West Warriors defeated Knights by a massive 62 runs.

Northern Knights, on the other hand, have lost their track in the league and will hope to make a comeback at the earliest. They have managed just one victory in the Championship thus far from three matches played. Their previous encounter saw them losing against North-West Warriors by 62 runs.

Ahead of the match between North-West Warriors and Northern Knights; here is everything you need to know:

NWW vs NK Telecast

The Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021 is not telecasted in India.

NWW vs NK Live Streaming

The match between NWW vs NK is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel.

NWW vs NK Match Details

In the seventh match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021, North-West Warriors will be up against Northern Knights at the Bready Cricket Club in Breadyon Friday, May 21 at 03:15 pm IST.

NWW vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andy McBrine

Vice-Captain: Mark Adair

Suggested Playing XI for NWW vs NK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Stephen Doheny, Neil Rock

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Jeremy Lawlor

All-rounders: Stuart Thompson, Mark Adair, Luke Georgeson

Bowlers: Craig Young, Benjamin White, Andy McBrine

NWW vs NK Probable XIs:

North-West Warriors: William Porterfield, Stephen Doheny (wk), Andy McBrine (c), Stuart Thompson, Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, William McClintock, Craig Young, Ross Allen, Boyd Rankin

Northern Knights: Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector (c), Luke Georgeson, Ruhan Pretorius, Neil Rock (wk), Mark Adair, Graeme McCarter, Benjamin White, Matthew Foster

