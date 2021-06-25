NWW vs NK Dream11 Prediction And Tips: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021, June 25, 3:30 PM IST

NWW vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 between North-West Warriors and Northern Knights: The seventh match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 will be played between North-West Warriors and Northern Knights. The match is scheduled to be played at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason on June 25, Friday at 03:30 pm IST.

North-West Warriors will have an edge over the Northern Knights in the game on Friday. The last time when the two teams locked horns with each other, the Warriors defeated Knights by seven wickets.

North-West Warriors are enjoying their stay at the top of the points table. They have secured victory in two league matches while losing just one. In their last league game, they outplayed Leinster Lightning by one wicket.

Northern Knights have also experienced a similar ride in the T20 Championship. They are sitting just a rung below Warriors with two victories and loss. Their most recent match in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 saw them defeating Munster Reds by five wickets.

Ahead of the match between North-West Warriors and Northern Knights; here is everything you need to know:

NWW vs NK Telecast

The North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights match will not be broadcast in India.

NWW vs NK Live Streaming

The match between NWW vs NK is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel

NWW vs NK Match Details

The seventh match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 will be played between North-West Warriors and Northern Knights from June 25, Friday at 03:30 pm IST at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason.

NWW vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Paul Stirling

Vice-Captain - Andy McBrine

Suggested Playing XI for NWW vs NK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Stephen Doheny

Batsmen: Nathan McGuire, James McCollum, Paul Stirling

All-rounders: Andy McBrine, Shane Getkate, Luke Georgeson

Bowlers: Graham Hume, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Benjamin White

NWW vs NK Probable XIs

North-West Warriors: Andy McBrine (C), William Porterfield, Shane Getkate, Stephen Doheny (WK), Nathan McGuire, Graham Kennedy, William McClintock, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Ryan Macbeth

Northern Knights: Ruhan Pretorius, Harry Tector (C), James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, Luke Georgeson, Mark Adair, Paul Stirling, Benjamin White, Neil Rock (WK), Graeme McCarter, Matthew Foster

