NYC vs CCC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the Guwahati Premier League 2023 match, February 20, 6:00 PM IST

NYC vs CCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Guwahati Premier League 2023 match between the 91 Yards Club and City Cricket Club: 91 Yards Club will be kickstarting their campaign in the Guwahati Premier League 2023 with a battle against City Cricket Club. The two teams are scheduled to play against each other at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Monday, February 20.

City Cricket Club were denied a good start in the competition as they lost to Bud Cricket Club in the curtain-raiser by five wickets. Batting first in the game, CCC scored only 157 runs in their allotted 20 overs. City bowlers could not give much fight in the second innings and Bud team easily chased the score within 18 overs.

As far as 91 Yards Club are concerned, they will be playing their first game on Monday and thus the players might be a little rusty. They have picked a balanced squad for the T20 Championship with players like Kunal Sharma, Danish Ahmed, Pritish Roy, and Reshab Dipak.

Ahead of the match between the 91 Yards Club and City Cricket Club, here is everything you need to know:

NYC vs CCC Telecast

91 Yards Club vs City Cricket Club game will not be telecasted in India.

NYC vs CCC Live Streaming

Guwahati Premier League 2023 will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India.

NYC vs CCC Match Details

NYC vs CCC match will be played at Judges Field in Guwahati at 6:00 PM IST on February 20, Monday.

NYC vs CCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Romario Sharma

Vice-Captain - Sibsankar Roy

Suggested Playing XI for NYC vs CCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hrishikesh Tamuli, Roshan Topno

Batters: Sibsankar Roy, Romario Sharma, Kunal Sharma

All-rounders: Danish Ahmed, Dibakar Johri, Raj Agarwal

Bowlers: Jogeswar Bhumiz, Pritish Roy, Reshab Dipak

NYC vs CCC Probable XIs:

91 Yards Club: Roshan Topno (wicket-keeper), Kunal Sharma, Saurav Dihigya, Shubham Dubey, Siddhesh Wath, Arup Das, Danish Ahmed, Rajinder Singh, Sunil Lachit, Pritish Roy, Reshab Dipak

City Cricket Club: Romario Sharma (captain), Hrishikesh Tamuli (wicket-keeper), Pallav kumar Das, Sibsankar Roy, Virat Singh, Aditya Barua, Dibakar Johri, Raj Agarwal, Jogeswar Bhumiz, Pritam Das, Rajjakuddin Ahmed

