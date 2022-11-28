NYS vs MSA Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army, November 28

NYS vs MSA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s match between New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army: The New York Strikers (NYS) and the Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) will battle it out in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Both the teams have displayed strong performances in their last two games, respectively.

It will be interesting to see which team can build on this momentum to snatch a third straight victory at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The New York Strikers won their last game against the Deccan Gladiators with 8 wickets to spare as Eoin Morgan produced a magical innings, scoring 42 runs of a mere 23 balls.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

The Samp Army won their last encounter against the Chennai Braves in a similar manner. They won the match by eight wickets as Karim Jannat played a special innings of 58 from 28 balls.

Both the teams are in fine form, and this sets us up for an exciting fixture when both sides will clash against each other. NYS and MSA have been dominant in this edition of the tournament so far.

It will be interesting to see who can keep up their winning run and momentum in the T10 League.

Ahead of the match between New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army, here is everything you need to know:

NYS vs MSA Telecast

The NYS vs MSA match will be telecast on Sports18.

NYS vs MSA Live Streaming

This match can be streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

NYS vs MSA Match Details

The NYS vs MSA match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, November 28, at 7:45 pm IST PM IST.

NYS vs MSA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: K Jannat

Vice-Captain: J Thompson

Suggested Playing XI for NYS vs MSA Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: J Charles, A Khan

Batters: E Morgan, P Stirling, D Miller

All-rounders: K Pollard, D Pretorius, K Jannat

Bowlers: A Nortje, J Thompson, A Hosein

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Possible XIs

Morrisville Samp Army probable XI: David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Shimron Hetmyer, Moen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius, Basil Hameed, Karim Janat, Bas de Leede, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, AJ Pienaar

New York Strikers probable playing XI: Andre Fletcher, Paul Stirling, Muhammad Waseem, Eoin Morgan, Azam Khan, Kieron Pollard, Jordan Thompson, Wahab Riaz, Akeal Hosein, Izharulhaq Naveed, Matiullah Khan

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here