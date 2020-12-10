NZ-A vs WI-A Dream11 Predictions, New Zealand-A vs West Indies-A 2nd Unofficial Test: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
AUS
IND195/4(20.0) RR 9.7
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
NZ-A vs WI-A Dream11 Predictions, New Zealand-A vs West Indies-A 2nd Unofficial Test: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
NZ-A vs WI-A Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NZ-A vs WI-A Dream11 Best Picks / NZ-A vs WI-A Dream11 Captain / NZ-A vs WI-A Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 10, 2020, 3:34 PM IST
New Zealand-A is set to take on West Indies-A in the 2nd Unofficial Test match at the Saxton Oval, Nelson at 4:30 am IST on Friday. New Zealand have clearly emerged as the dominant side with most matches going in their favour, be it Test or T20 matches. They will look to post another win here helped by some of the in-form players. WI-A will certainly try to improve the record this time around, but it is going to be a tough ask for them.
NZ-A vs WI-A 2nd Unofficial Test, New Zealand-A vs West Indies-A Live Streaming
All matches of the NZ-A vs WI-A 2nd Unofficial Test can be watched on ESPN+ and FanCode
NZ-A vs WI-A 2nd Unofficial Test, New Zealand-A vs West Indies-A: Live Score /Scorecard
NZ-A vs WI-A 2nd Unofficial Test, New Zealand-A vs West Indies-A: Match Details
December 11 – 04:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Saxton Oval, Nelson
NZ-A vs WI-A 2nd Unofficial Test Dream11 team for New Zealand-A vs West Indies-A
NZ-A vs WI-A 2nd Unofficial Test Dream11 team for New Zealand-A vs West Indies-A captain: Glenn Phillips
NZ-A vs WI-A 2nd Unofficial Test Dream11 team for New Zealand-A vs West Indies-A vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran
NZ-A vs WI-A 2nd Unofficial Test ream11 team for New Zealand-A vs West Indies-A WI-A wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver
NZ-A vs WI-A 2nd Unofficial Test Dream11 team for New Zealand-A vs West Indies-A batsmen: Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Rovman Powell, Sheyne Moseley
NZ-A vs WI-A 2nd Unofficial Test Dream11 team for New Zealand-A vs West Indies-A all-rounders: Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Nathan Smith
NZ-A vs WI-A 2nd Unofficial Test Dream11 team for New Zealand-A vs West Indies-A bowlers: Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Raymon Reifer
NZ-A vs WI-A 2nd Unofficial Test, New Zealand probable playing 11 against West Indies: Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman, Joe Carter, Cole McConchie, Dane Cleaver (WK), Doug Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi
NZ-A vs WI-A 2nd Unofficial Test, West Indies probable playing 11 against New Zealand: Rovman Powell, Sheyne Moseley, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Kyle Mayers, Oshane Thomas, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Raymon Reifer
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
