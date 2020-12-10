NZ-A vs WI-A Dream11 Predictions, New Zealand-A vs West Indies-A 2nd Unofficial Test: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

NZ-A vs WI-A Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NZ-A vs WI-A Dream11 Best Picks / NZ-A vs WI-A Dream11 Captain / NZ-A vs WI-A Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

New Zealand-A is set to take on West Indies-A in the 2nd Unofficial Test match at the Saxton Oval, Nelson at 4:30 am IST on Friday. New Zealand have clearly emerged as the dominant side with most matches going in their favour, be it Test or T20 matches. They will look to post another win here helped by some of the in-form players. WI-A will certainly try to improve the record this time around, but it is going to be a tough ask for them.

NZ-A vs WI-A 2nd Unofficial Test, New Zealand-A vs West Indies-A Live Streaming

All matches of the NZ-A vs WI-A 2nd Unofficial Test can be watched on ESPN+ and FanCode

NZ-A vs WI-A 2nd Unofficial Test, New Zealand-A vs West Indies-A: Live Score /Scorecard

NZ-A vs WI-A 2nd Unofficial Test, New Zealand-A vs West Indies-A: Match Details

December 11 – 04:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Saxton Oval, Nelson

NZ-A vs WI-A 2nd Unofficial Test Dream11 team for New Zealand-A vs West Indies-A

NZ-A vs WI-A 2nd Unofficial Test Dream11 team for New Zealand-A vs West Indies-A captain: Glenn Phillips

NZ-A vs WI-A 2nd Unofficial Test Dream11 team for New Zealand-A vs West Indies-A vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran

NZ-A vs WI-A 2nd Unofficial Test ream11 team for New Zealand-A vs West Indies-A WI-A wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver

NZ-A vs WI-A 2nd Unofficial Test Dream11 team for New Zealand-A vs West Indies-A batsmen: Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Rovman Powell, Sheyne Moseley

NZ-A vs WI-A 2nd Unofficial Test Dream11 team for New Zealand-A vs West Indies-A all-rounders: Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Nathan Smith

NZ-A vs WI-A 2nd Unofficial Test Dream11 team for New Zealand-A vs West Indies-A bowlers: Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Raymon Reifer

NZ-A vs WI-A 2nd Unofficial Test, New Zealand probable playing 11 against West Indies: Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman, Joe Carter, Cole McConchie, Dane Cleaver (WK), Doug Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi

NZ-A vs WI-A 2nd Unofficial Test, West Indies probable playing 11 against New Zealand: Rovman Powell, Sheyne Moseley, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Kyle Mayers, Oshane Thomas, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Raymon Reifer