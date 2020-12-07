CRICKETNEXT

NZ Allrounder Mitchell Fined For Audible Obscenity

New Zealand allrounder Daryl Mitchell has been fined 15% of his match fee for using an audible obscenity against the West Indies during the first cricket test which ended on Sunday in Hamilton.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: New Zealand allrounder Daryl Mitchell has been fined 15% of his match fee for using an audible obscenity against the West Indies during the first cricket test which ended on Sunday in Hamilton.

In addition, one demerit point was added to Mitchells disciplinary record.

On the third day of the match, in the 62nd over of West Indies first innings, West Indies captain Jason Holder was running between wickets and passed close to Mitchell, who uttered an obscenity.

New Zealand-based match referee Jeff Crowe imposed the penalty. Mitchell pleaded guilty without a need for a formal hearing.

The Level 1 offence carried a maximum penalty of 50% of the players match fee and two demerit points.

New Zealand won the test by an innings and 134 runs. The second of the two-test series starts on Friday in Wellington.

