'NZ Just Killed Pakistan Cricket': Shoaib Akhtar On New Zealand Calling off Tour
'NZ Just Killed Pakistan Cricket': Shoaib Akhtar On New Zealand Calling off Tour

Akhtar accused New Zealand of killing Pakistan cricket.

It was going to be New Zealand’s first international cricket series on Pakistani soil in 18 years.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has come down heavily on New Zealand Cricket for calling off their tour to Pakistan. Citing a security threat, the New Zealand cricket team on Friday abandoned its ongoing tour of Pakistan.

It comes a few hours before the start of the first ODI in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Even though Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) asserted that there was no security threat, the New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White stated that “player safety is paramount” and hence they were calling off the tour.

Angered over the decision of Black Caps calling off their tour to Pakistan, Akhtar accused New Zealand of killing Pakistan cricket. He gave his reaction to this fast-paced development in a tweet with two angry emojis.

It was going to be New Zealand’s first international cricket series on Pakistani soil in 18 years. It was called off after the visiting side stayed inside their hotel rooms and did not come to the stadium citing security concerns.

Former Pakistan Cricket team captain, Shahid Afridi has called the security alert a hoax.

PCB alleged that New Zealand had “unilaterally” made the decision to call off their tour to Pakistan. It said that the security officials with the NZ team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the Pakistan government throughout their stay here.

In another tweet, PCB said that it is “willing to continue the scheduled matches”.

The New Zealand Cricket Board’s decision has also angered Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam. The newly-appointed PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja has promised action against the New Zealand cricket team.

In a tweet, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced that now, arrangements are being made for the team’s departure. NZC did not provide any details of the security threat to the media.

New Zealand was touring Pakistan for a series of 3 ODIs and 5 T20 internationals in Rawalpindi and Lahore from September 17 to October 3

first published:September 17, 2021, 18:42 IST