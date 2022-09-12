NZ-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022, September 12

New Zealand Legends and South Africa Legends will lock horns in an exciting encounter of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on September 12. South Africa Legends will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against India Legends in the tournament opener. Proteas bowlers were not up to the mark and gave away too many runs. The likes of Makhaya Ntini and Johan Botha were too predictable. While chasing a challenging target of 218 runs, South Africa Legends choked under pressure. Skipper Jonty Rhodes will hope that his team will put up a better show against the Kiwis.

ALSO READ | ‘Aap India se Hain?’: Ramiz Raja Snatches Indian Journo’s Phone After PAK Lose Asia Cup Final | WATCH

Meanwhile, Ross Taylor-led New Zealand Legends will hope to make a winning start to their campaign. With match-winners like Shane Bond and Jacob Oram in their side, New Zealand Legends will pose a great challenge to South Africa Legends. Moreover, Ross Taylor will be looking to enthral his fans with his clinical strokeplay.

Ahead of the T20 match between New Zealand Legends and South Africa Legends, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the T20 match between New Zealand Legends and South Africa Legends be played?

The T20 match between New Zealand Legends and South Africa Legends will be played on September 12, Monday.

Where will the T20 match between New Zealand Legends and South Africa Legends be played?

The T20 match between New Zealand Legends and South Africa Legends will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

What time will the T20 match between New Zealand Legends and South Africa Legends begin?

The T20 match between New Zealand Legends and South Africa Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on September 12.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 match between New Zealand Legends and South Africa Legends?

The T20 match between New Zealand Legends and South Africa Legends will be telecast on the Colors Cineplex channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 match between New Zealand Legends and South Africa Legends?

The T20 match between New Zealand Legends and South Africa Legends will be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

NZ-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ross Taylor

Vice-Captain: Jonty Rhodes

Suggested Playing XI for NZ-L vs SA-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Morne van Wyk

Batsmen: R Taylor, JN Rhodes, JA Rudolph

All-rounders: Johan van der Wath, Scott Styris, Alviro Petersen, Anton Devcich

Bowlers: Makhaya Ntini, Shane Bond, Hamish Bennett

NZ-L vs SA-L Possible Starting XI:

NZ-L Predicted Starting Line-up: Ross Taylor(C), Jason Spice, Neil Broom, Craig McMillan, Jacob Oram, Scott Styris, Anton Devcich, Gareth Hopkins, Shane Bond, Bruce Martin, Hamish Bennett

SA-L Predicted Line-up: Jonty Rhodes(C), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Makhaya Ntini, Morne van Wyk, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Johan Botha, Johan van der Wath

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here