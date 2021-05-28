NZ Middle-Order Batsman Devon Conway Close in On Test Debut, But As Opener

New Zealand’s Devon Conway will soon be making his Test debut when his side takes on England on June 5 at Lord’s. The Kiwis are practicing hard at Southampton and they also played an intra-squad game between Tom Latham XI and Kane Williamson XI. Conway proved his stake in the playing eleven by scoring a superb 55-run unbeaten knock.

ALSO READ – WTC 2021 Trophy to be Shared Between India, New Zealand in Case of a Draw or a Tie

“There’s a little bit more pressure. You don’t want to get out, you want to try to spend as much time out in the middle [as possible]. “In the nets, sometimes you go through the motions, whereas batting out in the middle you get that competitive nature going and that adrenaline can kick in at times as well. “We’re very fortunate to get out on this nursery ground and go through those match-day routines, which is pretty exciting,” Conway said after the game.

This is not the first time that Conway is getting a taste of international cricket. He was in the side as cover as Kiwis beat West Indies and Pakistan at home and sealed the finals spot at the World Test Championships. Conway said how it was for him to see some biggest names of Kiwi cricket up close.

ALSO READ – ‘Don’t be Over-Aggressive’ – Kapil Dev’s Advice to Virat Kohli Ahead of England Tour

“You’ve got Kane Williamson there at gully watching you bat. That’s pretty intimidating, one of the best guys watching you go about your business. “But then also fronting up and facing guys like Tim Southee, who’s been there for a long time. “I didn’t get the opportunity to bat with Ross Taylor today, which was a bit unfortunate, but hopefully one day I’ll get that chance.”

Meanwhile the 29-year-old usually bats at number three but might be promoted as an opener. But the cricketer seemed unfazed.

“There’s probably not too much difference to be fair, sometimes if you’re batting three, you could be in in the first over. It’s just about backing your game plan, backing the way you play, and just staying true to that as much as you can, regardless of the situation. It’s just about adjusting to the surface and being positive throughout.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here