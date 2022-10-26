NZ vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction: New Zealand vs Afghanistan Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match NZ vs AFG Super 12 match, October 26, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, 1:30 pm IST

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Afghanistan and New Zealand: The Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup is underway, and New Zealand will face Afghanistan on Wednesday, in a Group A encounter at the MCG in Melbourne.

New Zealand got off to a flying start, crushing reigning champions Australia in their own backyard. The Kiwis looked to dominate from ball one, with openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway wreaking havoc on the Aussie bowlers. Conway’s unbeaten knock of 92 helped New Zealand post a mammoth total of 200 runs. Their bowling was also in a class of its own as Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner ran riot on the Australian batting line-up. The Black Caps bowled out Australia for just 111 runs and secured a massive win in their tournament opener.

Afghanistan has been on a par with the top teams for the past few years, at least in the T20 format. However, they still lack true match-winners with the bat and often crumble under pressure. They did put up a good fight against England in their opener with the bowlers almost getting them over the line. Mohammed Nabi and his men will be looking to better their performance and bag a win on Wednesday.

The New Zealand side are in fantastic form and this might prove to be a much more stern test for Afghanistan. The likes of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will have to put out splendid performances if they are to have a chance of winning this game.

Will Afghanistan rise to the occasion? Or will New Zealand demolish the dark horses? We will have to find out!

Ahead of the match between Afghanistan and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

NZ vs AFG Telecast

The match between Afghanistan and New Zealand will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

NZ vs AFG Live Streaming

The match between Afghanistan and New Zealand will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

NZ vs AFG Match Details

The match between Afghanistan and New Zealand will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on Wednesday, October 26, at 1:30 pm IST.

NZ vs AFGDream11 Team Prediction

Captain: James Neesham

Vice-Captain: Devon Conway

Suggested Playing XI for NZ vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Ibrahim Zadran, Kane Williamson, Finn Allen

All-rounders: James Neesham, Mohammad Nabi, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Tim Southee

Afghanistan and New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

Afghanistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Rashid Khan

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

