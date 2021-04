NZ vs BAN Dream11 Predictions, 1st T20I, New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Having already lost the ODI series, visitors Bangladesh have an uphill task against hosts New Zealand in the upcoming T20I series. With the Kiwis opting to rest their regular captain Kane Williamson,Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, and Tim Seifert to prepare for a grueling IPL schedule, Bangladesh will be hoping for a change in fortunes.

The visitors too face a major lack of experience going ahead in the series as opener Tamim Iqbal opted out of the series citing personal reasons in addition to the absence of Shakib Al Hasan. However, stand-in skipper Mahmudullah will be hoping for big hitters like Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar to regain their lost form to get his side over the victory line in the three-match T20I series.

The first T20I will begin at 06.30 AM on Sunday.

No matches of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2021 series will be telecasted live in India. Those cricket enthusiasts who want to watch the match online can live stream it live on FanCode App.

The match will be played on Sunday, March 28 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.The game will start at 06.00 AM IST.

Captain: Devon Conway

Vice-captain: Tim Southee

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway, Liton Das

Batsmen: Glenn Phillips, Martin Guptill, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah

All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Mustafiuzr Rahman, Lockie Ferguson

NZ vs BAN 1st T20I, New Zealand probable playing XI against Bangladesh: Devon Conway (WK), Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Todd Astle, Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne

NZ vs BAN 1st T20I, Bangladesh probable playing XI against New Zealand: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah (C), Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman