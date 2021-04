NZ vs BAN Dream11 Predictions, 3rd ODI, New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Hosts New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in the last game of the three-match ODI series at Basin Reserve (Wellington) this Friday (26th March). The Kiwis have already taken a 2-0 unassailable lead in the 3-match ODI series.

However, we are in the midst of the ODI Super League and hence, every match has its own relevance which will give Bangladesh the drive to bag all the ten points on offer in this final match. The hosts, however, will be chuffed with the return of Ross Taylor who passed his fitness test after missing he two matches.

Bangladesh was smashed in the first ODI, but they made a good comeback in the second one, but sloppiness in the field allowed the hosts to make a comeback and bag the series win.The third ODI match is scheduled to start at 03:30 AM IST.

NZ vs BAN, 3rd ODI, New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Live Streaming

Matches of New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2021 series will not be shown on any TV channel in India. Viewers can see the live match streamed on the FanCode in India.

NZ vs BAN, 3rd ODI, New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Match Details

March 26, 2021 – 03:30 AM IST at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

NZ vs BAN, 3rd ODI, New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2020-21, Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Bangladesh

Captain: Martin Guptill

Vice-captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun

All-rounders: James Neesham,Tim Southee

Bowlers: Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman

NZ vs BAN 3rd ODI, New Zealand probable playing 11 against Bangladesh: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (capt & wk), James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee

NZ vs BAN 3rd ODI, Bangladesh probable playing 11 against New Zealand: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman