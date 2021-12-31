NZ vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction For 1st Test: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2022, January 1, 3:30 AM IST

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh: The Bangladesh tour of New Zealand kickstarts on January 01 with the first Test match scheduled at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The first Test of the two-match series will be played from January 01 to January 5 while the last Test will commence from January 09 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

New Zealand are considered home bullies and they have a stellar record while playing in their own backyard in the purest format of the game. The team will be missing the services of their skipper Kane Willaimson. Tom Latham has the responsibility of leading the side in the two-match series. The Kiwis didn’t enjoy a good ride in their last series as theylost to India by 0-1 in an away two-match Test series.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will start the Test series as underdogs. The team hasn’t enjoyed an ideal run in the longest format of the game in the recent past. They were recently outplayed by Pakistan by 0-2 in a two-match Test series. Further, the visitors will be missing the services of their ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Ahead of the match between New Zealand and Bangladesh; here is everything you need to know:

NZ vs BAN Telecast

NZ vs BAN match will not be televised in India.

NZ vs BAN Live Streaming

NZ vs BAN match is available to be streamed live on the Amazon Prime app and website.

NZ vs BAN Match Details

The NZ vs BAN match will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui from 3:30 AM IST on January 1, Saturday.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Devon Conway

Vice-Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

Suggested Playing XI for NZ vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham, Liton Das

Batters: Mushfiqur Rahim, Devon Conway, Shadman Islam, Henry Nicholls

Allrounders: Mominul Haque

Bowlers: Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson

NZ vs BAN Probable XIs

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Ross Taylor, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk)

Bangladesh: Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk)

