NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction For Sunday: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs for New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 Match 3, October 9, 11:40 AM IST

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh: Bangladesh and New Zealand will be hoping to open their account in the Tri-series when they will square off against each other in the third match on Sunday. Both teams started the competition on a torrid note.

Pakistan hammered Bangladesh in the curtain-raiser by 21 runs. The team could score only 146 runs while 168 in their 20 overs. Yasir Ali made good efforts with a knock of unbeaten 42 runs off 21 balls. However, his inning was overshadowed as Mohammad Wasim Jr. picked up a three-wicket haul.

New Zealand also suffered a loss against Pakistan in their opening game. The host recorded a six-wicket loss due to a poor batting performance. Batting first, the Blackcaps scored only 147 runs and Pakistan chased the total within 18.2 overs.

Ahead of the match between New Zealand and Bangladesh, here is everything you need to know:

NZ vs BAN Telecast

New Zealand vs Bangladesh game will not be televised in India.

NZ vs BAN Live Streaming

New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

NZ vs BAN Match Details

NZ vs BAN match will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch at 11:40 AM IST on October 9, Sunday.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Glenn Phillips

Vice-Captain: Afif Hossain

Suggested Playing XI for NZ vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Nurul Hasan, Finn Allen

Batters: Kane Williamson, Afif Hossain, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Mustafizur Rahman, Ish Sodhi

NZ vs BAN Probable XIs

New Zealand: James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Blair Tickner

Bangladesh: Nurul Hasan(w/c), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman

