NZ vs BAN: 'It's Pretty Much a Must-Win Game for us', Says Devon Conway on Second Test

New Zealand batter Devon Conway admitted the second Test against Bangladesh, starting from Sunday, is a must-win one for his team.

He added that New Zealand have to keep things simple to square the two-match series. Bangladesh registered a stunning eight-wicket win in the first Test at the Bay Oval, something which many fans didn’t see coming.

“For us it is about doing the basics really well again and not try to over-complicate things. It is pretty much a must-win game for us. We know the surface really good here at Hagley, so we just got to go and execute our skills best as possible and get the right result this time," said Conway in a video interview by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) after the team reached Christchurch.

Conway, who made 122 in the first innings score of 328 for the Blackcaps, stressed upon improving mistakes quickly and executing them to perfection in the second Test.

“Obviously, we are going to go back to the drawing board and look at where we can improve from the previous test and try to rectify that as quick as possible and implement it in the next Test, which is a crucial one for us as a group."

Conway is hopeful of the reigning World Test Championship winners to bounce back in Christchurch. “In Test cricket, it’s a long game. So, we aren’t concentrated on the result straightaway. We got to take each ball and each session as it comes. Like I said, we will try to execute the basics really well and by doing that, we can certainly hope for a better result this weekend."

The 30-year-old signed off by expressing his excitement on playing a Test match for the first time at the picturesque Hagley Oval.

“Very exciting times for me. Haven’t played a Test match here at Hagley. Spoke to a number of guys who have played Tests here, and they said it is a very great venue to play. So, looking forward to it. What’s gone is gone, so we got to continue improving and hopefully make a nice contribution at the Hagley," he said.

The two-match Test series, being led by Bangladesh 1-0, is the first exclusive live cricket offering to stream on Amazon Prime Video in India. The second and final Test match of the series will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch from January 9 to 13, also serving as the last Test of veteran Kiwi batter Ross Taylor’s international career.

