NZ vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: New Zealand vs England Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Thursday's first Test NZ vs ENG match, February 16, 6:30 am IST

NZ vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s first Test match between New Zealand and England: England cricket team will be aiming to carry forward their sensational form in Tests when they take on New Zealand in the opening encounter of the two-match series on Thursday. The opening Test match between New Zealand and England will start on Thursday at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. England, under the leadership of Ben Stokes, just conceded one Test defeat last year. In their last Test encounter against the Kiwis, England had recorded a resounding 3-0 victory. Pacer Stuart Broad is all set to make his comeback to England squad during the two-match Test series. Broad will earn his 160th Test cap during the day-night affair against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will miss the services of pacers Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry in the first Test match. Uncapped duo of Jacob Duffy and Scott Kuggeleijn were called up as replacements.

The second between New Zealand and England will start on February 24 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Ahead of the first match between New Zealand and England; here is everything you need to know:

NZ vs ENG Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for New Zealand vs England first Test match.

NZ vs ENG Live Streaming

The first Test match between New Zealand and England will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

NZ vs ENG Match Details

The NZ vs ENG first Test match will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand on Thursday, February 16, at 6:30 am IST.

NZ vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ben Stokes

Vice-Captain: Michael Bracewell

Suggested Playing XI for NZ vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Tom Blundell

Batsmen: Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Devon Conway

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Ben Stokes, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Neil Wagner, Ollie Robinson

New Zealand vs England Possible Starting XI:

New Zeland Predicted Starting Line-up: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee (c), Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Get the latest Cricket News here