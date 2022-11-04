NZ vs IRE Ireland's Joshua Little Scripts History, Dismisses Kane Willimason, 2 Others to Bag a T20 World Cup Hat-Trick: WATCH

Ireland fast bowler Joshua Little scripted history after picking up a hat-trick against New Zealand in their last Super 12 tie at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. He became only the second Irish player to bag a hat-trick in a T20 World Cup. With this remarkable feat, Little surpassed Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichanne to become the highest wicket-taker in T20Is in this calendar year.

The incident happened in the penultimate over of the New Zealand innings. Ireland needed someone to get rid of Kane Williamson whose terrific batting show was on display at the Adelaide Oval. Little came into the attack and jolted the Kiwi middle order in a matter of a few minutes.

Little first victim was Williamson whose pull shot couldn’t clear the boundary. The New Zealand skipper ended up getting caught by Gareth Delany for 61. The Irish quick then trapped James Neesham in front with a length ball and reached the milestone by getting Mitchell Santner out LBW.

Santner challenged the umpire’s decision by calling for a DRS but the ball tracking showed the middle stump getting knocked off. The Irish players had a jubilant celebration while Little received a huge round of applause from the crowd at the Adelaide Oval.

New Zealand were cruising at 174-3 in the 19th over when the left-arm quick bagged the hat-trick. It was the second hat-trick of this edition of the World Cup after Karthik Meiyappan of the United Arab Emirates against Sri Lanka in round one.

Little’s strikes checked New Zealand’s surge, but Williamson, with his first fifty of this tournament, had already put his team on course for a challenging total. Daryl Mitchell hit an unbeaten 21-ball 31 and put on a key partnership of 60 with Williamson, who was under scrutiny for his slow batting but smashed five fours and three sixes in his 35-ball knock.

Williamson guided his side to 185-6 in their bid to seal a semi-finals spot on Friday. The Black Caps top the Group 1 table with five points and a win will all but confirm their final-four place.

