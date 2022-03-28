NZ vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For New Zealand vs Netherlands 2022, 1st ODI March 29, 6:30 AM IST

NZ vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Netherlands tour of New Zealand 2022 1st ODI between New Zealand and Netherlands: New Zealand is all set to host the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series and the first ODI is scheduled to take place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday, March 29. The Kiwis have not played a lot of 50-overs cricket in recent times. They last played in March 2021, sweeping Bangladesh at home.

New Zealand have a solid batting order at their disposal with the likes of Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor and skipper Tom Latham leading the charge. Notably, it will be Taylor’s last outing, the veteran bows out from international cricket after this series. The trio of Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry will take up the mantle with the ball.

On the other hand, the Dutch suffered a disappointing 0-3 ODI series whitewash at the hands of Afghanistan earlier this year. Batting has been their biggest weak point. The visiting team will once again rely upon the likes of Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas De Leede, and Seelaar to score runs, while the likes of Fred Klaasen, Brandon Glover and de Leede, will have to put up a consistent performance with the ball.

Ahead of the match between New Zealand and Netherlands; here is everything you need to know:

NZ vs NED Telecast

New Zealand vs Netherlands game will not be telecast in India.

NZ vs NED Live Streaming

The Netherlands tour of New Zealand 2022 will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

NZ vs NED Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Bay Oval , in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday, March 29. This game will kick off at 6:30 am IST.

NZ vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tom Latham

Vice-Captain: Fred Klaasen

Suggested Playing XI for NZ vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham

Batters: Max O’Dowd, Martin Guptill, Bas de Leede, Ross Taylor

All-rounders: Pieter Seelaar, Colin de Grandhomme

Bowlers: Fred Klaasen, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson

NZ vs NED Probable XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Michael Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

Netherlands: Bas De Leede, Max O’Dowd, Pieter Seelaar, Vikramjit Singh, Boris Gorlee, Brandon Glover, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaasen, Philippe Boissevain, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein

