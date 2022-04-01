NZ vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Netherlands tour of New Zealand 2022, 2nd ODI April 2, 6:30 amIST

NZ vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Netherlands tour of New Zealand 2022 2nd ODI between New Zealand and Netherlands: New Zealand will square off against the Netherlands in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday, April 2. The game will be hosted at the Seddon Park, in Hamilton at 6:30 am IST. The hosts comfortably took the first ODI by seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Blair Tickner became the fourth Kiwi bowler to take four wickets on his ODI debut, restricting the visitors to 202 in the first innings. In the chase, Henry Nicholls’ brilliant 57 off 79 and Will Young’s unbeaten 103 off 114 helped the team cross the line with more than 11 overs to spare.

The Black Caps will be eager to seal the series with another win in Hamilton, while the Dutch team would expect some solid runs from their top order with an eye to level the series 1-1.

Ahead of the match between New Zealand and Netherlands; here is everything you need to know:

NZ vs NED Telecast

New Zealand vs Netherlands game will not be televised in India.

NZ vs NED Live Streaming

The Netherlands tour of New Zealand 2022 will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

NZ vs NED Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday, April 2. This game will kick off at 6:30 am IST.

NZ vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Michael Rippon

Vice-Captain: Tom Latham

Suggested Playing XI for NZ vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham

Batters: Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Max O’Dowd

All-rounders: Michael Rippon, Colin de Grandhomme, Pieter Seelaar

Bowlers: Matt Henry, Philippe Boissevain, Kyle Jamieson, Fred Klaassen

NZ vs NED Probable XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Will Young, Michael Bracewell, Tom Latham (C, WK), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Scott Edwards, Boris Gorlee, Michael Rippon, Pieter Seelaar (C), Logan Van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Philippe Boissevain, Fred Klaassen

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here