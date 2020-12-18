NZ vs PAK 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online

NZ vs PAK 1st T20I Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check NZ vs PAK match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

After a few hiccups that occurred with regards to Coronavirus related protocols breach, the series between New Zealand and Pakistan will go ahead as planned earlier. The first Twenty 20 International (T20) of Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand will begin today on Friday, December 18. The hosts will take on the visitors at the Eden Park, Auckland. The match is scheduled to start at 11:30am IST.

New Zealand come into the series on the back of a superb series win against the West Indies, while Pakistan will begin their campaign after touring England and playing at home. They now play under a new captain, Shadab Khan.

Both teams have a set of injuries in their squads. The hosts will miss Kane Williamson, who has returned home for the birth of his child, while the visitors will be without their skipper Babar Azam, who has been ruled out of the T20I series after sustaining a fracture in right thumb.

When will the 1st T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK) start?

The NZ vs PAK 1st T20I match will be played on Friday, December 18.

Where will the 1st T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The NZ vs PAK 1st T20I match will be played at Eden Park, Auckland.

What time will the 1st T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The NZ vs PAK 1st T20I match will begin at 11:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK)?

Unfortunately, there will be no live television broadcast of NZ vs PAK 1st T20I match in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK)?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will live stream on Fancode in India.