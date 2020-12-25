NZ vs PAK, 1st Test Match Dream11 Predictions, Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020, New Zealand vs Pakistan: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

NZ vs PAK, 1st Test Match Dream11 Predictions |New Zealand will lock horns against Pakistan in the first Test match at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. New Zealand won the T20I series, but Pakistan will find they have the momentum as they won the last match of the series.

Pakistan will be without regular captain Babar Azam and they will be led by Mohammad Rizwan. The wicket-keeper batsman showed brilliant form as he led Pakistan’s charge when they chased down New Zealand’s total. However, when the team swaps jerseys, the contest will largely depend on the bowlers.

The visitors’ bowling attack will be led by Mohammad Abbas. There are also Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi in their ranks and this is where their best chances lie.

NZ vs PAK, 1st Test match Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020, New Zealand vs Pakistan: Live Streaming

All matches of the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.

NZ vs PAK, 1st Test match Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020, New Zealand vs Pakistan: Match Details

December 26 – 03:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 NZ vs PAK, 1st Test match Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan

Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 NZ vs PAK, 1st Test match Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan captain: Kane Williamson

Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 NZ vs PAK, 1st Test match Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan vice-captain: Trent Boult

Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 NZ vs PAK, 1st Test match Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 NZ vs PAK, 1st Test match Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan batsmen: Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Abid Ali

Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 NZ vs PAK, 1st Test match Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan all-rounders: Fawad Alam, Daryl Mitchell

Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 NZ vs PAK, 1st Test match Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan bowlers: Trent Boult, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Neil Wagner, Mohammad Abbas

NZ vs PAK, 1st Test match Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020, New Zealand probable playing 11 against Pakistan: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (Captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (Wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner and Tim Southee

NZ vs PAK, 1st Test match Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020, Pakistan probable playing 11 against New Zealand: Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Haris Sohail, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas

