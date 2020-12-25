- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
NZ vs PAK, 1st Test Match Dream11 Predictions, Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020, New Zealand vs Pakistan: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
NZ vs PAK, 1st Test Match Dream11 Predictions |New Zealand will lock horns against Pakistan in the first Test match at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. New Zealand won the T20I series, but Pakistan will find they have the momentum as they won the last match of the series.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 25, 2020, 9:59 AM IST
Pakistan will be without regular captain Babar Azam and they will be led by Mohammad Rizwan. The wicket-keeper batsman showed brilliant form as he led Pakistan’s charge when they chased down New Zealand’s total. However, when the team swaps jerseys, the contest will largely depend on the bowlers.
The visitors’ bowling attack will be led by Mohammad Abbas. There are also Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi in their ranks and this is where their best chances lie.
NZ vs PAK, 1st Test match Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020, New Zealand vs Pakistan: Live Streaming
All matches of the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.
NZ vs PAK, 1st Test match Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020, New Zealand vs Pakistan: Match Details
December 26 – 03:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 NZ vs PAK, 1st Test match Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan
Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 NZ vs PAK, 1st Test match Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan captain: Kane Williamson
Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 NZ vs PAK, 1st Test match Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan vice-captain: Trent Boult
Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 NZ vs PAK, 1st Test match Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan
Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 NZ vs PAK, 1st Test match Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan batsmen: Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Abid Ali
Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 NZ vs PAK, 1st Test match Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan all-rounders: Fawad Alam, Daryl Mitchell
Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 NZ vs PAK, 1st Test match Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan bowlers: Trent Boult, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Neil Wagner, Mohammad Abbas
NZ vs PAK, 1st Test match Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020, New Zealand probable playing 11 against Pakistan: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (Captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (Wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner and Tim Southee
NZ vs PAK, 1st Test match Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020, Pakistan probable playing 11 against New Zealand: Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Haris Sohail, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas
Summary: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st Test Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st Test Dream11 Best Picks / New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st Test Dream11 Captain / New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st Test Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and moreNZ vs PAK, 1st Test dream11, NZ vs PAK, 1st Test dream11 prediction, NZ vs PAK, 1st Test dream11 team, NZ vs PAK, 1st Test dream11 top picks, NZ vs PAK, 1st Test, Dream11, New Zealand vs Pakistan, New Zealand vs Pakistan, New Zealand vs Pakistan live streaming, New Zealand vs Pakistan live score, New Zealand vs Pakistan scorecard, NZ vs PAK, 1st Test Scorecard, NZ vs PAK, 1st Test live score
