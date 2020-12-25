- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
NZ vs PAK 1st Test Match Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online
Babar Azam will miss the first Test match against New Zealand and this can be a huge factor in the Boxing Day Test match. Mohammad Rizwan, who struck form with the match-winning knock in the final T20I, will lead the visitors and his task will cut out. Pakistan were not very convincing in their last series against England and now, they would want to tick a few boxes against New Zealand.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 25, 2020, 10:04 AM IST
The hosts, on the other hand, will look to keep up their roaring form in this format, more so in their home conditions. They beat India and West Indies in their last couple of series and another win here could seriously improve their chances of playing the final of the World Test Championship at Lord’s.
The pitch at the Bay Oval has always offered assistance to the bowlers, but if the batsmen are willing to bide their time, they too can dig in for the big haul and score runs. Toss will play an important factor and both skippers would want to call the coin correctly.
When will the 1st Test match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK) start?
The NZ vs PAK 1st Test match will be played on Saturday, December 26.
Where will the 1st Test match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK) be played?
The NZ vs PAK 1st Test match will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.
What time will the 1st Test match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?
The NZ vs PAK 1st Test match will begin at 03e:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st Test match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK)?
Unfortunately, there will be no live television broadcast of NZ vs PAK 1st Test match in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st Test match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK)?
The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test match will live stream on Fancode in India.
