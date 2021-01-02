CRICKETNEXT

NZ vs PAK 2020, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online

After a thrilling close win at Mount Maunganui, New Zealand go into the second and final Test against Pakistan at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The second Test between the two sides is scheduled to start on January 3.

After a thrilling close win at Mount Maunganui, New Zealand go into the second and final Test against Pakistan at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The second Test between the two sides is scheduled to start on January 3. The hosts secured a close win in the first Test on the back of splendid bowling performance and now have a 1-0 lead. A win or a draw in the upcoming Test match against Pakistan will take New Zealand to the top of the ICC Test rankings.

Pakistan, with stand-in skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Fawad Alam and some resistance by the tailenders, almost made an impossible looking draw, a possibility. They will take into confidence from their second innings in the first Test, however, they will have to put up with a lot of pressure in this Test to avoid a whitewash. With both sides eyeing a win in this Test, the game at Christchurch is sure to be an entertaining one.

Cricket fans in India will be able to watch the second Test from 3.30 am IST.

When will the 2nd Test match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK) start?

The second Test match will be played from January 3-7, 2021.

Where will the 2nd Test match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The 2nd Test match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) will be played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

What time will the 2nd Test match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The match will begin at 3.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd Test match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK)?

There will be no live telecast of the second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd Test match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK)?

The live streaming of the second Test can be enjoyed on FanCode.

NZ vs PAK 2nd Test, New Zealand probable playing XI against Pakistan: Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (WK), Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson

NZ vs PAK 2nd Test, Pakistan probable playing XI against New Zealand:  Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Fawad Alam, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Yasir Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

