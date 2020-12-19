NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I Dream11 Predictions, Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020, New Zealand vs Pakistan: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I Dream11 Best Picks / NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I Dream11 Captain / NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Pakistan will fight to keep their hopes alive in the T20 series when they take on New Zealand in the second T20I on Sunday. In the last match, Pakistan failed to defend their total of 153 runs as the Kiwis chased it down comfortably, owing to a splendid innings by Tim Seifert (57 runs off 43 balls). Jacob Duffy was declared the player of the match for claiming four scalps. The Kiwis would look to put the series to dust with a win here. Pakistan would have to bring something special to stop them. The match will be played at 11:30 am IST at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Sunday..

All matches of the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.

December 20 – 11:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan

Dream11 captain: Kane Williamson

Dream11 vice-captain: Jimmy Neesham

Dream11 wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert

Dream11 batsmen: Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali

Dream11 all-rounders: Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Shadab Khan

Dream11 bowlers: Jacob Duffy, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

New Zealand probable playing 11 against Pakistan: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (WK), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

Pakistan probable playing 11 against New Zealand: Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf