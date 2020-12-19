- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriMatch Ended153/9(20.0) RR 7.65
NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I Dream11 Predictions, Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020, New Zealand vs Pakistan: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I Dream11 Best Picks / NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I Dream11 Captain / NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 19, 2020, 7:37 PM IST
Pakistan will fight to keep their hopes alive in the T20 series when they take on New Zealand in the second T20I on Sunday. In the last match, Pakistan failed to defend their total of 153 runs as the Kiwis chased it down comfortably, owing to a splendid innings by Tim Seifert (57 runs off 43 balls). Jacob Duffy was declared the player of the match for claiming four scalps. The Kiwis would look to put the series to dust with a win here. Pakistan would have to bring something special to stop them. The match will be played at 11:30 am IST at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Sunday..
NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020, New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming
All matches of the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.
NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020, New Zealand vs Pakistan: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020, New Zealand vs Pakistan: Match Details
December 20 – 11:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at Seddon Park, Hamilton.
Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan
Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan captain: Kane Williamson
Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan vice-captain: Jimmy Neesham
Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert
Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan batsmen: Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali
Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan all-rounders: Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Shadab Khan
Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan bowlers: Jacob Duffy, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020, New Zealand probable playing 11 against Pakistan: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (WK), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner
NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020, Pakistan probable playing 11 against New Zealand: Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking