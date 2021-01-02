- 1st Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended431/10(155.0) RR 2.78180/5(45.3) RR 3.96
NZ vs PAK 2nd Test: How to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan Today's match in India
Know how to watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan match online. The Kiwis would be looking for a clean sweep here in order to consolidate their Number 1 position in the ICC rankings.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 2, 2021, 6:38 PM IST
After losing the first Test match against New Zealand in the two-match Test series, Pakistan will be looking to save the tournament when they go out to play the second Test. A draw will not help their cause and a win is not very easy to get against the number one side in Tests. In the worst case scenario, Pakistan is looking at a white wash by the Kiwis, who have been in incredible form lately.
In the previous Test held from December 26 to 30 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, Pakistan suffered an embarrassing defeat by 101 runs, after they were all out in both the innings, scoring 239 in the first and 271 in the second, as opposed to New Zealand’s score of 431 and 180 for 5. Kane Williamson scored a brilliant century (129 runs) and was declared the player of the match.
The top order batsmen failed miserably against the onslaught of the Kiwi pacers. Mohammad Rizwan was the only Pakistani to score half centuries in both innings and the superb century by Fawad Alam also came as a relief, but these individual flashes of brilliance wouldn’t matter until the entire team put their strength together.
The Kiwis would be looking for a clean sweep here in order to consolidate their Number 1 position in the ICC rankings. They have already defeated the visitors in the T20 series. They would be very confident to do the same here.
How to live stream New Zealand vs Pakistan match online
Unfortunately, the New Zealand vs Pakistan Test match will not be available on any TV channel in India. However, the match can be streamed online. Cricket fans can use the FanCode app or website to watch the live stream of the match. You will have to register on the app and pay a nominal subscription charge to catch live action of the game.
New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test match will begin at 3:30 AM IST at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking