NZ vs PAK, 2nd Test match: Christchurch Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for New Zealand vs Pakistan

NZ vs PAK, 2nd Test match: The Kiwis will look to clinch the series 2-0, while Pakistan will look to avoid a whitewash.

New Zealand will host Pakistan in the second and final Test match which is set to commence on Sunday, January 3, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The second Test is scheduled to start at 3:30am IST. For Pakistan, there is still doubt over Babar Azam's participation in the match on Sunday. The cricketer, however, has been cleared to play the match.

NZ vs PAK, 2nd Test match: Christchurch Weather Forecast

The temperature at Christchurch will be around 20-23 degree Celsius on all days of the match. However, there is a slight probability of rain on each of the five days but that shouldn’t hinder the progress of play.

NZ vs PAK, 2nd Test match: Christchurch Pitch Report

The pitch at Hagley Oval has generally been a pace-friendly ground as there is a lot of grass on it. It will offer extra bounce and swing, which the pace bowlers will take advantage of. The batsmen, however, will need to save their wicket in the early session, post which scoring runs should get easier. Both teams would want to bowl first on winning the toss and make good use of the conditions early on Sunday.

The hosts have a great record at Hagley Oval, having won five out of seven games with one ending in a draw.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test match Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test

WHEN: January 3-7 at 3.30am IST

WHERE: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

TELECAST: No live television telecast

LIVE STREAMING: FanCode website and app

