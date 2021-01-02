- 1st Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended431/10(155.0) RR 2.78180/5(45.3) RR 3.96
NZ vs PAK 2nd Test Predicted XIs: Playing XI for New Zealand vs Pakistan
New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Predicted XI: New Zealand will be looking for a clean sweep when they take on Pakistan in the second match of the Test series.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 2, 2021, 8:02 PM IST
New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Predicted XI l New Zealand will be looking for a clean sweep when they take on Pakistan in the second match of the Test series which begins on Sunday. The Kiwis put up an incredible bowling performance in the first Test to bag the victory by 101 runs. At one point in the final innings, it looked like Pakistan would scrape out a draw as the partnership of the middle order batsmen Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan seemed to be going strong. Eventually, Kyle Jamieson got rid of Rizwan, after which Neil Wagner claimed Alam's wicket who played a courageous knock of 102 runs.
The biggest strength for the Kiwis without doubt is the skipper Kane Williamson, who was also the player of the match in the last one. There will hardly be any change in the playing XI as Tom Blundell and Tom Latham are expected to open. Ross Taylor and BJ Watling will feature in the middle order again. On the bowling front, the Kiwis would be missing Neil Wagner, whom Matt Henry will replace. Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson would lead the bowling attack.
Pakistan would be hoping that their openers, Abid Ali and Shan Masood, do a better job than last time. Naturally, they would be under a lot of pressure coming into this match. Pakistan would also be counting on Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan and Faheem Ashraf, who performed well in the last match, to do it again for the team. Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi are expected to lead the bowling charge.
The match will begin at 3:30 AM IST at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.
New Zealand Possible Playing XI: Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (WK), Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson
Pakistan Possible Playing XI: Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Fawad Alam, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Yasir Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking